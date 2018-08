Only women who suffer from PCOS will know the perils of this condition. It affects the ovaries, the organs that belong to the female reproductive system. The function of the ovaries is to secrete female reproductive hormones – estrogen and progesterone, traces of androgen or testosterone and release an egg from either of the ovaries each month during ovulation. Sometimes they might release two eggs at a time. But for women who suffer from PCOS, the ovaries get affected which hampers its smooth functioning. The affected ovaries develop small follicular fluid filled cysts which lead to hormonal imbalances. So, women with PCOS secrete more androgens than estrogen and progesterone which gives rise to a host of problem like – irregular periods, excessive weight gain, diabetes mellitus, acne, facial hair, pigmentation and infertility.

There is no cure yet for this condition. But there are ways in which you can decrease or alleviate the symptoms. Some women might need medicines to treat symptoms such as irregular periods, acne, excess hair, and elevated blood sugar. Women who are planning pregnancy might need to go on fertility treatments to get pregnant. However, PCOS can be managed with help of diet and lifestyle changes. Losing as little as 5% excess weight can help women ovulate more regularly and lessen other PCOS symptoms. The ideal way to do this is through nutrition and exercise. However, there are certain natural remedies that can help to fight the condition.

It might be difficult for people with PCOS to lose weight and keep it off, but it is important to continue the effort. These efforts can significantly reduce the risk for developing serious health complications that can impact women with PCOS much sooner than women without PCOS. The biggest health concerns are diabetes, heart disease, and stroke because PCOS is linked to having high blood pressure, pre-diabetes, and high cholesterol.

Image source: Shutterstock