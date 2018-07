Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) affects the large intestine and is a common disorder. It can cause due to diet, stress, hormones, genetic factors and so on. IBS can hamper the quality of life of a person and he may find it difficult to carry out with his daily chores. In order to manage IBS, one will have to make a few lifestyle modifications like being physically active, following a good sleep schedule and eating healthy foodstuffs to manage it.

Symptoms:

As per NIH – National Cancer Institute, “The typical symptoms of IBS include constant stomach ache or lower abdominal pain, abdominal cramps, as well as a change in the consistency of the stool. Other names for this disorder include irritable colon, mucous colitis, spastic colon or spastic colitis, and nervous stomach. Although IBS is not dangerous, the symptoms can be very painful and bothersome. Most people who have IBS have a mild form, which they can cope with quite well without getting any treatment. But sometimes the symptoms are so strong that they significantly affect people’s everyday lives and can cause distress.”

Treatment:

Dr Aparna Date, general physician, Date’s clinic Mumbai, explains, “One should cut down on alcohol and smoking and see to it that they get the treatment at the right time. Diet, stress and poor sleep may all trigger symptoms but the triggers may vary from person to person. Avoid self-medication and lead a stress-free life. Make some lifestyle alterations – exercise regularly, to deal with stress start doing meditation or yoga.”

She adds, “Identify the foods that trigger the symptoms and avoid them. Avoid foods which can cause gas – beans, cabbage and cauliflower. Consume foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Drink plenty of water and other fluids.”

If you are diagnosed with IBS, make sure to follow the instructions given by your doctor to help you to deal with it.

