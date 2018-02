Getting a good 7-8 hour restful sleep is a luxury for me. Over the years, I have become an extremely light sleeper. The faintest noise, the slightest change in temperature and even in the way the surroundings smell, is enough to wake me up. Also, after about 3 hours of sleep every night, I find myself getting up in the middle of the night (around 3 am) to go to the bathroom. After that, I am never able to get back to deep sleep.

I can think of several reasons why I don’t get good sleep at night – stress and worry, reading on my mobile phone just before sleeping, eating a heavy dinner, having caffeinated drinks in the evening among several others. While I have been working on breaking up with these bad habits that don’t let you sleep, I have also been reading up on foods that can help you sleep better.

Among the topmost names in this list of foods are bananas. Deficiency of electrolytes like magnesium and potassium is known to adversely affect sleep. Both these help to relax muscles and keep them functioning properly. Bananas, including their peels, are an excellent source of both minerals. Researchers from the University of New England in New South Wales have found that having a banana before bed can help those who suffer from sleep apnea by keeping their throats open and therefore reducing the risk of choking. Bananas also contain tryptophan, which can help promote sleep. Tryptophan gets converted to serotonin in the brain. Serotonin is an important chemical in the brain that regulates the sleep cycle.

I came across this highly unusual banana peel tea recipe, and, for the sake of a decent night’s sleep, I decided to try it. Fortunately, it seems to be working for me. I drank this banana peel tea just before bedtime for about 1 week and was able to sleep much better.

Ingredients:

1 banana (with the peel) cut lengthwise in half. Cut and discard the ends.

1 cup water

¼ tsp cinnamon powder (optional)

Method:

1. Boil the banana in 1 cup water for about 10 minutes.

2. Strain the liquid. Add a bit of cinnamon if you like.

3. Have it hot.

Note: Make sure you clean the banana thoroughly before boiling it. Also make sure that you are using a ripe, yellow banana.

Image source: Shutterstock