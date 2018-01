Restful sleep is the cornerstone of good health and vitality. But it’s difficult to catch a good night of sleep these days, especially with all the stress and nagging thoughts at the back of your mind. Scientists from Tel Aviv University’s School of Psychological Sciences believe that interrupted sleep may be as bad as no sleep at all! According to the study1 published in the journal Sleep Medicine, the researchers found that intermittent night-waking and sleep restriction both caused participants of the study to commit errors of in the continuous performance tasks. They experienced increased levels of depression, fatigue and confusion among the subjects coupled by low energy levels. But what stands in the way of good, uninterrupted sleep? Science says that fragmented sleep could be caused by both lifestyle problems and underlying health problems. Here are some of those.

1. Caffeine

Caffeine has a half life of 5-6 hours.2 This means, the cup of coffee you had at 8 pm with a friend after work could stay in your system till 1-2 am. This could explain why you have been tossing and turning in bed without being able to drift into peaceful sleep. That’s why it is recommended to stay away from coffee, tea, colas and other caffeinated beverages at least if you intend to sleep in 5-6 hours. Here’s how you can get good sleep

2. Alcohol

If the week is getting the best of you, it’s OK to go out with friends for a night of light partying. But keep the drinks in check. Traditionally, alcohol is known for its mild sedative effects and is consumed as a relaxant. That’s why it’s a common bedtime routine to indulge in bit of nightcap like brandy, bourbon and Irish cream before bed. Consuming alcohol in excessive amounts is tied to poor sleep quality and insomnia is a common disorder faced by alcoholics.3

3. Mulling over the past

A healthy mind lets bygones be bygones. But if you have the habit of mulling over the mistakes and losses of the past before bedtime, it will surely impact your sleep. Negative thoughts just before you hit the bed increases your anxiety levels, making you more miserable and sleepless.4 Journaling and focusing your thoughts on happy thoughts will help in the long run. If you are prone to evening blues, read a good book or watch a feel-good movie, anything that gets your serotonin running. Amazing facts about sleep you should know of

4. Tryptophan deficiency

Tryptophan is a little-known amino acid found in certain foods. It’s important for serotonin and melatonin production, chemicals responsible for happiness and sleep respectively. If your diet is deficient in this nutrient, chances are your sleep quality will be bad. Make sure your diet comprises tryptophan-rich foods like meat, eggs, fish, nuts, legumes, bananas, etc. Deficiency of this essential nutrient can also worsen migraine symptoms.5

5. Bad mattress

Sometimes you may be doing everything right, but you still can’t catch your forty winks! The reason could be your hard, lumpy mattress. It even hurts to think of sleeping on an uneven surface. Plus if you haven’t been dusting or vacuuming your mattress, dust mites might be feasting on your dead skin. Mite allergy can also cause people to wheeze and cough throughout the night.

6. Health problems

If you’ve been waking up multiple times during your sleep, it could signal underlying health problems. Insomnia is quite common in patients with chronic diseases like chronic heart failure,6 hyperthyroidism,7 chronic kidney diseases,8 fibromyalgia,9 diabetes,10 etc. If sleep disturbances are becoming a frequent problem, it’s time you get yourself checked.

Image source: Shutterstock