A rash that occurs in the male groin is termed as jock itch. Though it is mostly confined to males, it can be seen in females as well. Irritation, moisture, bacterial overgrowth or local fungus infection can cause jock itch and it is contagious. Dr Rinky Kapoor, Dermatologist and Skin Laser Specialist, SL Raheja Hospital- A Fortis Associate decodes the causes, risk factors and treatment for jock itch.

Causes:

• Fungi called dermatophytes is the cause of jock itch.

Symptoms:

• Redness, itching and a burning sensation, in the affected areas.

• One may experience the appearance of small to large reddish looking patches on the skin, with raised borders, and they enlarge in a ring-like manner, hence is also called ‘ringworm’.

Risk factors:

• Summers and the rainy season

• Overcrowded areas like trains and buses

• Is prevalent amongst athletes

• Excessive sweating

• Obesity

• Diabetics

• Contact with affected family members

• Poor hygiene

• Wearing tight clothing causing extreme friction with the skin, like jeans, synthetic undergarments etc.

• Poor immune system and among HIV patients

Treatment:

• Antihistamines are administered to relieve the itch; antifungal soaps and body washes, antifungal creams and antifungal tablets can also be prescribed by a dermatologist.

• One must avoid hot humid environments, wear loose cotton clothing, and maintain good hygiene. Avoid using over-the-counter anti-itching creams which may contain steroids, these can cause severe resistance and side effects.

• White vinegar diluted in 1: 4 ratios of water can be applied. This should be soaked in a wet cloth for few minutes, applied, and dried off. Daily, Clotrimazole or fluconazole containing powders can be applied post bath.

Image Source: Shutterstock