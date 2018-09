On the eve of World Physiotherapy Day a five-city symposium to discuss various issues related to physiotherapists. HealthCare atHome (HCAH) organized multiple on-ground and online activities to celebrate World Physiotherapy Day. Close to 5,000 physiotherapists participated in the live counselling sessions. Hundreds of queries posted by physiotherapists from all parts of the country were addressed by leading physiotherapy experts.

Close to 200 young physiotherapists shared abstracts of their dissertations with HCAH which are being evaluated by a team of physiotherapy experts. HCAH provides high-end training and knowledge up gradation to their physiotherapists. Their nationwide campaign on World Physiotherapy Day shows their commitment to the cause of promoting physiotherapists and physiotherapy as a profession in India.

Commenting on the tremendous response of physiotherapists, Dr Gagan Kapoor, Head of Physiotherapist Services at HCAH says, “HCAH NASOW is India’s first series of physiotherapy symposia whose discussion topics are crowdsourced. We did a survey among ~500 physiotherapists to understand which issues they would need guidance on. Basis their feedback, NASOW’s first edition’s theme is Continual Quality Improvement in Physiotherapy Practice.” Dr Gagan Kapoor also organized and led nationwide counselling sessions for physiotherapists across India through Facebook Live.

Vivek Srivastava, Co-Founder and CEO of HCAH said, “Through our national campaign on World Physiotherapy Day, we wish to bring physiotherapy under the spotlight, spread awareness around the crucial role played by physiotherapists for patient rehabilitation and to improve the clinical credibility as well. We encourage young physiotherapists and empower them to make informed choices for their career. These activities are designed and executed with the objective of giving a platform to physiotherapists across India to network with each other and get required guidance for their career.”

Source: Press release