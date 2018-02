People living with IBS know that it is difficult to deal with the tricks played by the gut. The common symptoms that one suffering from IBS faces are digestive issues like gas, bloating, stomach ache, changes in bowel pattern all of which makes it difficult for one to get going with life in general. Dealing with IBS is not easy as there is no one-size-fits-all treatment approach to manage the condition. Along with medications, patients have advised diet changes that will help them to soothe the muscles of the abdomen, maintain the bacterial flora of the gut, so they can deal with the condition better. Here are few diet tips to beat IBS.

Often people suffering from this condition are on the lookout for home remedies or natural remedies that can help them give some much-needed respite from IBS. One such remedy that can come to the rescue is peppermint oil. There are various studies that also say that peppermint oil can help to deal with IBS and lessen its symptoms. Here are few more reasons to use peppermint oil.

A study published in 2007, in the Journal Digestive and Liver Diseases pointed out that 75 percent of people who took two capsules coated with peppermint oil for a period of four weeks saw over 50 percent reduction in the symptoms of IBS as compared to the 35 percent people of the study group who were given placebo [1]. In fact, another study in the Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology in 2014, pointed out that having two capsules coated with peppermint oil for two weeks was safe and effective as a short-term treatment for IBS. However, they were likely to experience heartburn in the course of using peppermint oil treatment. But still, it stood to be an effective remedy for short-term instant relief [2].

Some other studies also concluded that peppermint oil also reduces incidences of stomach ache due to an imbalance of pH in the gut and reduces calcium reflux that could be one of the reasons for IBS in many [3].

If you are suffering from IBS and looking for a solution to ease the symptoms, probably peppermint oil can help. However, it is advisable to talk to a doctor first and then try this remedy. You need to know where you can find capsules that would be coated with peppermint oil which only an expert in the field of natural remedies can help. Moreover, you should know if peppermint will be the right solution to help with your problem. So, get checked with an expert first.

Reference:

[1]1: Cappello G, Spezzaferro M, Grossi L, Manzoli L, Marzio L. Peppermint oil (Mintoil) in the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome: a prospective double-blind placebo-controlled randomized trial. Dig Liver Dis. 2007 Jun;39(6):530-6.Epub 2007 Apr 8. PubMed PMID: 17420159.

[2] 1: Khanna R, MacDonald JK, Levesque BG. Peppermint oil for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome: a systematic review and meta-analysis. J Clin Gastroenterol. 2014 Jul;48(6):505-12. doi: 10.1097/MCG.0b013e3182a88357. Review. PubMed PMID: 24100754.

[3]1: Hills JM, Aaronson PI. The mechanism of action of peppermint oil on gastrointestinal smooth muscle. An analysis using patch clamp electrophysiology and isolated tissue pharmacology in rabbit and guinea pig. Gastroenterology. 1991 Jul;101(1):55-65. PubMed PMID: 1646142.

Image source: Shutterstock