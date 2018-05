There are a lot of myths regarding Hypertension. Dr Santosh Kumar Dora, Senior Cardiologist, Asian Heart Institute, clarifies all your doubts regarding Hypertension.

Myth1: No symptoms mean no hypertension: You do not have any symptoms does not mean that you may not be having hypertension. 90% hypertension patients never had any symptoms. It is diagnosed only accidentally during some routine check up. Blood pressure should be checked more often to the patients who are already suffering hypertension or at high risk for hypertension.

Myth 2: Hypertension is not common: Hypertension is defined by systolic BP more than 140 mmHg and diastolic BP more than 90 mm Hg by multiple records. Data shows the prevalence of hypertension in urban middle class is 32% in men and 30% in women. The life time risk of hypertension is 90% for men and women who were non-hypertensive at age 55 to 65 and survived to age of 80 to 85 years. These statistics show that high blood pressure is very common in the society and the incidence significantly increases with age.

Myth 3: Role of lifestyle modification has no significant impact on hypertension: Contrary to the popular belief that the drugs are must and lifestyle modifications have no much role, it has been seen that blood pressure drops significantly with a dedicated lifestyle modification program and the requirement of drugs can be lessened if not eliminated completely.

Myth 4: Salt does not impact blood pressure: Diet low in sodium and high in potassium helps lowering blood pressure. DASH ( Dietary approach to stop hypertension) eating pattern helps in preventing hypertension which consists of diet rich in fruits and vegetables, no fat or low fat milk and milk products, whole grain foods, fish, poultry, beans and seeds, and unsalted nuts. DASH diet pattern reduced by an average of 5.5 mm Hg for systolic and 3 mm Hg for diastolic blood pressure. For hypertensive patients, the reduction was 11.4 mm Hg for systolic and 5.5 for diastolic blood pressure. Low salt ( < 1500 mg/day) further potentiates the reduction of blood pressure.

Myth 5: Exercise does not help hypertension patients: One should do aerobic exercise in regular basis for around 45 mins to 1 hour daily for at least 5 days a week. Studies say that regular dynamic physical exercise for at least 30 minutes daily for most days of a week leads to 5 to 9 mm Hg reduction of systolic blood pressure.

Myhth 6: You can continue smoking if you have hypertension: Study has shown that smoking cessation leathe ds to reduction of systolic blood pressure by 3.5 mm Hg and diastolic blood pressure by 1.9 mm Hg.

Myth 7: You can discontinue antihypertensive drugs once BP is normal:Don’t discontinue the antihypertensive drug if BP is found to be in normal range. You should understand that when the life style modification and healthy diet is not able to keep the BP normal, the drugs are added. The BP remains normal as long as drugs are taken and may rebound back to high level once they are stopped. It is very important to continue the drugs unless your doctor tells you to decrease or discontinue.

Myth 8: You can relax food restrictions once you are on antihypertensive drugs: Diet is very important for proper BP control. Dietary restriction, especially salt restriction has to be there even if you are on antihypertensive drugs. If you keep taking high salt diet, you will develop resistant hypertension despite on multiple antihypertensive drugs.

