You may not like to talk about bladder leakage but it is an issue many woman face. Incontinence is the medical term for leakage and it is most common in women who are postmenopausal or women who have just given birth. Younger women also deal with leaky issues. But if leaking while walking is a cause for concern, here’s what you should do to control it according to Dr Ninad Kakde.

Devices to prevent urine leakage

You can use a few devices to prevent urine leakage while walking. The devices can be either internal or external and learn about their use from your doctor. External devices comprise of pads that collect urine that dribbles while walking. You can secure these adhesive pads inside your underwear and they will be virtually undetectable when you wear them under your clothing. You can also try urinary caps and clams to prevent urine leakage. These devices are in fact available for both men and women with stress urinary incontinence. Internal devices for women include pessaries or tampons, both of which fit into the vagina and require using the pelvic muscles to keep in place. These items support the walls of the vagina and help reduce some uncontrolled urine leakage. Here are 8 effective ways to treat urinary incontinence.

Kegels to control urinary incontinence

By strengthening your pelvic muscles and improving bladder control, kegel exercises help in preventing urinary incontinence which can occur as you age suggests a study published in the journal Pharmacy and Therapeutics [1]. Practice Kegel exercises at times when you are urinating. First, try to clench your vaginal muscles while urinating. This should result in stopping the urine flow. Ideally, you should be able to keep the muscles clenched and tense for 10 seconds at a time and even if you aren’t able to do it, don’t get disappointed. Practicing really helps and within a week or two, you will get there. Beat urinary incontinence with yoga.

Reference:

[1] DeMaagd, G. A., & Davenport, T. C. (2012). Management of Urinary Incontinence. Pharmacy and Therapeutics, 37(6), 345–361H.

Image source: Shutterstock Images