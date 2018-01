Smoking can lead to lung disease, oral problems and heart issues. One of the preventable risk factors for cancer is smoking. But now, the focus is on smoking and its relation with infertility. Currently, there is a lot of awareness about the ill effects of smoking on the reproductive health in both men and women. A chain smoker is under a high risk of infertility problems than a non-smoker. There are few things every woman and man needs to know about infertility and smoking. Mr Amol Naikawadi, Preventive Healthcare specialist, Indus Health Plus shares few shocking facts about smoking and infertility in both men and women.

# 1. According to a research, smoking a single cigarette release around 7000 chemicals in the body. These harmful chemicals not only spread throughout the body affecting different organs but also affect the reproductive organs namely the penis, testis, cervix, ovaries and uterus. The effects are not just related to the smoker because even secondhand smoking is as dangerous as active smoking, increasing the risk of infertility in both genders. Here are things that happen inside your body when you smoke.

#2. Women who smoke are not only at an increased risk of infertility but are also known to take longer to get pregnant. The presence of toxins in the cigarettes increases the risk of miscarriage, in women who are already pregnant. According to numerous studies, smoking 10 or more cigarettes per day significantly harm a woman’s ability to conceive. It lowers the estrogen levels in the body and increases the levels of male hormones in women. This stops ovulation along with causing irregular menses, further increasing the risk of infertility. Here’s are more reasons why women should quit smoking.

#3. Studies on male smoking have shown a decrease in the quality of semen аnd 23% decrease in sperm concentration in men who smoke. Male smoking increases the risk of a non-viable pregnancy. And hence, increases the chances of miscarriages in women. This is because the chemicals released when smoking damages the sperm and makes it difficult to fertilize eggs. It also hinders the survival of the embryos even after fertilization, if you smoke. Here’s more on why male infertility is on the rise in India.

