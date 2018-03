Some people just sweat a lot without any rhyme or reason. This is an uncontrolled mechanism of the body which has nothing to do with elevated temperature, excessive exercise, stress or being out in the sun for too long. This is a medical condition wherein a person might sweat so much that he might soak through his clothes or the sweat might drip off from his hands. This condition is called hyperhidrosis. It is also known as polyhidrosis or sudorrhea. Here are few tips to deal with excessive sweating.

Besides disrupting normal daily activities, hyperhidrosis can cause social anxiety, embarrassment and psychological trauma. This condition tends to begin during adolescence. It mostly affects armpits, feet, hands because of their relatively high concentration of sweat glands. Here Dr Falguni Shah, Dermatologist, Radiance Skin Clinic, Mumbai explains how this condition can be treated. Here are few other ways to control excessive sweat and body odour.

‘Prior to any treatment in the underarms an iodine- starch test can be performed which displays blue-black discolouration in areas responsible for excess sweating,’ says Dr Shah.

Here are two most common and effective way of treating hyperhidrosis:

Botulinum toxin (Botox injections): Botox injections are used to block the nerves that trigger the sweat glands. Onabotulotoxin A is a naturally, purified protein with the ability to temporarily block the secretion of the chemical that is responsible for turning on the body’s sweat glands. By blocking, or interrupting this chemical messenger, botulinum toxin turns off sweating at the area where it has been injected. Results start to be noticeable approximately within two to four days after treatment with full effects usually noted within 2 weeks. Results can last as long as 14 months. Anything between 100- 120 units of Botox might be used for both underarms. Here are six medical uses of botox that everyone should know. Micro Needling with Secret: A novel radiofrequency (RF) Treatment approaches for axillary hyperhidrosis appears to significantly reduce the production of axillary sweat glands, offering hope for those patients who suffer from this condition. It is a fractional bi-polar RF system that employs microneedles to penetrate the skin at the preset depth ranging from 0.5mm- 3.5mm and precisely deliver energy to the target site. Secret RF treatment is a painless procedure done under local anaesthesia. Despite a marked improvement in axillary hyperhidrosis after two sessions performed in six weeks interval, if patients are keen for further improvement, a third or fourth session can certainly be considered. Other treatments: Some alternations in daily activity and lifestyle can also help the patient to some extent. Some prescription antiperspirants like aluminium chloride, which plugs the sweat glands, can be used. Armpits shields can protect a garment from perspiration.One no longer needs to suffer from embarrassing wet patches on underarms. With armpit shields, one can wear and flaunt silk and satin clothes and get rid of the axillary odour.

Image source: Shutterstock