Women have to endure a lot of discomforts during menopause. Many uncomfortable symptoms crop up and can make her life a tad too difficult. One such symptom of menopause that women find increasingly difficult to handle is hot flashes. It is one of the most common symptoms faced by countless women during menopause due to a dip in estrogen levels. Hot flashes are defined as a quick sensation of heat that pulsates throughout the body. They are also described as feelings of warmth spread throughout the body by some women. In some cases, these feeling are also accompanied with excessive sweating and redness in the skin called as flashes. There are no medications or therapies that can help to deal with this symptom of menopause. But there are certain home remedies or ways in which the problem of hot flashes can be dealt to give women some solace.

One such remedy that can help menopausal women to deal with the problem of hot flashes is using clary sage oil. Studies claim that inhaling this oil can help women deal with a number of issues that crop up post menopause. To deal with hot flashes, in particular, rubbing three to four drops of diluted clary sage oil across the back of the neck or all over the feet gives results. This oil acts as an instant relief to give women some comfort and normalise the body temperature. Even inhaling few drops of the oil can help. Studies suggest that inhaling this oil also have antidepressant like effect and works better than topical application.

Some studies also suggest that clary sage can also slow the development of osteoporosis. Women experiencing menopause have an increased risk for osteoporosis due to a decline in estrogen.

How to use this oil

If you are planning to use essential oils for any purpose, first, make sure that you read the instructions carefully. Applying any kind of essential oil directly can be harmful for the skin and lead to rashes, irritation or a burning sensation. Essential oils are concentrated in proportions so always dilute them. Mix three or four drops of clary sage oil with coconut, jojoba or almond oil and massage your neck or feet to get rid of hot flashes. If you want to use it directly they apply few drops of this oil into a handkerchief and inhale it.

Reference: Lee, K. B., Cho, E., & Kang, Y. S. (2014). Changes in 5‐hydroxytryptamine and Cortisol Plasma Levels in Menopausal Women After Inhalation of Clary Sage Oil. Phytotherapy research, 28(11), 1599-1605.