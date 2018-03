Do you sometimes feel a kind of metallic taste in your mouth? This taste can be described as a taste that replicates the taste of metal. Usually, this is a symptom of Dysgeusia which is a condition wherein the metallic, iron-like taste persists in the mouth. It is a very unpleasant experience and might give you nausea too. You must visit a doctor if you face this constantly. Sometimes the cause behind the metallic taste in your mouth could be acid reflux, dry mouth, dehydration, smoking, etc. Here are a few home remedies you could try to get rid of this problem.

Oil pulling: This ancient method is a great way to maintain the overall hygiene of your mouth and also help get rid of foul taste from your mouth. This ayurvedic technique can help get rid of odour-causing bacteria in the mouth.

Here’s how to go about it:

Take 1 tbs of organic coconut oil in your mouth.

Swish quickly in the mouth and make sure you do it thoroughly through your teeth too.

Continue for about 10-15 minutes or when you feel that the oil tastes different.

Spit out the oil and rinse your mouth with plain water.

Baking soda is an amazing cleaning agent and is known to be effective at eliminating plaque too. You might want to use a simple baking soda mouthwash that can help you get rid of the foul taste from your mouth. All you have to do is mix about 1 tbs baking soda in a glass of lukewarm water and rinse your mouth daily with it.

Salt water

What is better than salt in getting rid of bacteria in the mouth. It is also known to soothe any kind of inflammation in the throat too. All you have to do is mix half tbs of salt in lukewarm water and gargle with it.

Green Tea

Rich in antioxidants and catechins green tea can help you get rid of the foul metallic taste in your mouth. Its anti-inflammatory properties can help you get rid of any inflammation in your mouth too.

