Know how you could get rid of chest infection and ailments like cough and cold. © Shutterstock

Chest congestion, persistent cough, cold, breathlessness/ wheezing and running nose could well be an indication of chest congestion and a weakened immune system in general. A chest infection can be explained as a condition wherein your lungs are infected with a virus or bacteria that causes difficulty in breathing. The condition reduces the oxygen supply to the organs in the body and can also lead to organ failure, if left untreated.

Here are 5 home remedies to treat it: