Do ever have the urge to leave the place where someone is chewing loudly or breathing heavily? No, it is not just your mood swings, it could be because you are suffering from Misophonia- a condition, also known as selective sound sensitivity syndrome. In this case, you usually feel highly disgusted or anxious when you hear noises that people make while eating, chewing, breathe, yawning, etc. It sometimes even involves screeching sound make by the chalk on board, nail on board, sand rustle, etc. The reaction is very prompt and strong. Sometimes triggers in this case could also be a small repetitive motion. Yes! Remember that time when you just hated a person who was constantly fidgeting or wiggling his foot or hand? You are suffering from Misophonia. The reaction from the people suffering from this problem can increase with time. For example: If loud chewing noise irritates you, chances are you might dread eating with that person or turn anxious when he starts eating food.

The severity of this condition

The severity of this condition may vary largely. In mild cases, the reactions might just limit to mild anxiety, the urge to leave the place, the feeling of crawling skin, irritation, disgust or uneasiness.

However, in severe cases, the reactions may also get out of hand. From panic, severe emotional distress, fear, rage and hatred it could also lead to suicidal or killer instincts.

Effects

This condition might hamper your social life and may have people dislike you or take the problem to be your tantrums. And since the severity could even make the sufferer attack the one making these noises, consequences could be harmful. Also, sometimes this condition is mistaken to be OCD, bipolar disorder or anxiety.

Solution

If you have this condition the symptoms will begin to show at quite an early age and since this condition doesn’t have a ‘cure’ you can only do so much like avoiding the situation or in severe case use a noise cutting aid or probably listen to white noise or your favourite music to avoid such situation.

