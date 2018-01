Yesterday, I cut some fresh pineapple. When I took the first bite, I felt some irritation in my mouth so I promptly proceeded to quickly eat the rest of the slices before the roof of my mouth could become extremely sore and itchy. I gave a few slices to my husband and he also complained of the same soreness. This got me to quickly call my dentist friend Dr Nikita Goyal and ask her exactly was causing it and if there was any way to prevent it.

Why does pineapple irritate your mouth?

Bromelain is a plant protease enzyme in pineapple which is responsible for inducing a prickly sensation in the mouth. Bromelain frequently breaks down protein and is commonly used as a natural meat tenderizer. So, if your mouth gets sore after eating pineapple or drinking fresh pineapple juice, it could be because the bromelain started breaking down the proteins that make up your mouth. The enzymes in your stomach break down the bromelain, which is why your mouth is usually the only part of your digestive tract affected this way. Your mouth and cheeks may even swell if you eat too much pineapple.

Tips to prevent the irritation caused by eating pineapples

And although the enzyme is present in almost all parts of the pineapple it is mostly concentrated in the stem which is the hard and chewy piece in the middle of the fruit. So, one surefire way to alleviate the burn and the itch is to remove the stem.

You can also minimize the risk of irritation by eating cooked or canned pineapple. When you cook pineapple, the heat deactivates the bromelain so it does not break down the proteins in your mouth and prevent any irritation.

Image source: Shutterstock Images