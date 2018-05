‘A moment on the lips, forever on the hips.’ How did you celebrate your birthday or your friend’s wedding? Whether you partied all night or enjoyed a quiet evening with family or friends, your celebrations wouldn’t have been complete without food! Any celebration is incomplete without delicious food. But as the high settles down, most of us regret not putting that fork down before those last few, or may be many, bites.

Celebrations are often accompanied by too much food and drink. You overindulge and end up eating more than you need to. In simple words, overeating is consuming food in excess to the energy that you spend. And when you have loss of control over consuming unusually large amount of food it is called binge eating. Binge drinking is excessive consumption of alcohol over a short period of time. Episodes of uncontrollable eating could be a symptom of compulsive overeating disorder.

Oh, that bloated feeling!

Your stomach is around the size of your fist. How does that compare to the food on your plate? The difference is surely too large to ignore. And when you stuff your little tummy with all that extra food it stretches beyond its natural capacity and that huge and heavy belly surely can be uncomfortable. (Read: How your body tells you that you are overeating)

Those annoying hiccups and burps

Admit it. When the food is delicious, you not only overeat, but also eat hastily. And that hastened eating makes you swallow more air. The result? You may end up with those irritating hiccups or burps. Carbonated drinks can also set off your burps. (Read: Portion control – tips to stop yourself from overeating)

Catch your breath

And that distended tummy can press against your lungs. This can cause shortness of breath. So think before you shovel in large quantities of food. You could end up feeling breathless later on.

And that burning sensation

Stuffing your stomach makes it difficult for the valve between the food pipe and stomach to close. This causes food substance to flow back from the stomach into the food pipe and lead to that burning sensation in or near the chest area (heartburn)

Struggling to keep your eyes open

Eating too much in one sitting leaves you yawning. Ever wondered why? Your gut needs to work overtime to digest all that extra food. Your blood is diverted away from your brain to help with the process. The reduced blood flow to your brain leaves you finding it hard to keep yourself awake. Food also influences production of melatonin, a hormone that helps you fall asleep. And foods high in sugar and refined carbohydrates increase your blood sugar levels. Your body secretes excess insulin which ultimately releases chemicals that have a calming effect.

Weight gain – the obvious after effect

Weight gain, the most obvious effect of overeating, can lead to obesity. And you are very well aware of the health hazards of being obese. Obesity is linked to a host of lifestyle disorders like diabetes, heart diseases, hypertension and stroke. It may also cause you to lose self-confidence and self-esteem. Being overweight and obesity are the fifth leading risk for global deaths with at least 2.8 million adults dying each year due to them.

Overeating can compromise your health in the long run

Food you eat stays in the stomach anywhere from a few minutes to several hours depending on the type and quantity of food. A small meal with moderate fluid intake takes around 2 to 3 hours to leave the stomach. It may take 6 to 8 hours for large amounts of high-fat, hard to digest food to leave the stomach. The food you eat then progressively travels into the intestines where it gets processed for several hours. Read this if you feel hungry all the time!

Overeating takes a toll on your organs like stomach, gall bladder, liver, kidney, heart, etc. Your body will have to work harder after a big meal to keep up with the strain.

The gluttony deteriorates your digestive system and builds up toxins in the body. Your gallbladder will have to work harder and squeeze out more bile to help you digest all that excess fat. You could develop gall stones and a gallbladder attack may be triggered. Undigested food from large meals may even slip into your colon and begin to ferment – a definite cause for the embarrassing flatulence.

Your heart will need to pump more blood to the gut. A diet high in saturated fat leads to high cholesterol levels in the blood and can also contribute to clot formation. This can obstruct blood flow and trigger a heart attack and stroke.[1,2]

Insulin resistance is a condition where the cells do not respond to insulin, which causes high concentration of sugar in the blood. This also gives rise to various metabolic disorders including type 2 diabetes. A study has demonstrated that insulin resistance develops after 4 weeks on a high-calorie diet.[3]

Overeating can cause emotional distress. You may end up feeling guilty and ashamed of the weight gain. You may start to depend on food to comfort yourself when you are stressed, depressed, etc. This can lead to binging which in turn leads to more weight gain.

And if you are already on diet modifications due to previous health conditions, then your calculated intake of salt, fat and calories will go for a toss when you overeat.

Getting high has a lower side – the immediate and late effects

Binge drinking, i.e. consuming huge quantities of alcohol in a short period of time, not only makes you aggressive and violent but can also increase your risk of getting injured.[4] The resulting high blood alcohol level from an overdose can be fatal too. You could choke on your vomit or may get injured from fall or accidents. Does it need to be even mentioned what harm it can do to your personal relationships? If you overdo your alcohol intake you could end up having unplanned, unprotected sex. And you sure know the consequences of giving contraception the cold shoulder. That’s not all. A blackout can leave you with shame and guilt. You could lose your personal belongings. Worse, you could be taken advantage of sexually!

Heavy regular binge drinking can affect your nerves, muscles, gut, immune system, etc. It also increases the risk of inducing mental and emotional disorders. Research says that alcohol intoxication increases the risk of stroke by 10 times. It can also damage your nerve cells by excessive stimulation causing brain damage faster and more severely than chronic drinking.[5] Repeated indulgence results in accumulating damage. Your risk of a heart attack is increased if you have a preexisting heart condition.[6]

Take charge – avoid overeating

No point regretting the last few bites of your meal. Keep in mind how you want to feel after you gobble down your delicious meal. Keep track of their eating habits. Your brain takes around 20 minutes from the time you start eating to send out signals that your stomach is full. And when you gulp down on those delicacies you will end up taking in too many calories before realizing you have eaten enough. So eat your meal slowly. Slow eating will allow plenty time to trigger the signs of satiety from your brain. You will feel full and end up eating less! Seek therapy to cope with emotional issues.

