Motion sickness is a very unpleasant condition that usually occurs when people are subjected to the perception of motion while travelling. “It leads to a feeling of uneasiness, sweating and dizziness. Usually, this is quickly followed by nausea and vomiting. Almost every individual is susceptible to experience this if exposed to enough motion stimuli,” says Dr Paritosh Baghel, Consultant Physician, SL Raheja Hospital- A Fortis Associate.

He adds, “It can occur at all ages but individuals below 2 years rarely show signs and symptoms of motion sickness. Children between 3-12 years may have the highest incidences; elderly people also seem to have reduced susceptibility.”

Dr Paritosh Baghel lists out few causes:

It is usually considered to be a physiological phenomenon.

It often happens while travelling by car, train, aeroplane or boat.

Many people tend to suffer from such a condition if they ride a roller coaster or other similar amusement park rides.

Treatment:

It can be prevented or treated with standard behavioral and pharmacological interventions.

Dr Paritosh Baghel informs about few vital points to tackle motion sickness:

It is difficult to avoid uncomfortable motion stimuli. Choose vehicles that produce minimal amount of motion can help.

Pick a stable vehicle

Look towards the direction of motion

Do not do any reading

Wear sunglasses

Close your eyes

Support head appropriately

Avoid neck torsion

Stand as much and as many times as you can

Recline as much as possible

Image Source: Shutterstock