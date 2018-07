Today is World Hepatitis Day and it is important that you spend some time on knowing about this disease as it can wreak havoc to your liver, eyes and many more. In case you are experiencing fatigue, fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, swelling in the legs and belly, joint pain, sore muscles, dark-coloured urine, pain in the stomach, loss of appetite and weight loss, you must definitely reach out to your doctor as these signs indicate occurrence of Hepatitis C. Other symptoms you should watch out are if your minor cuts bleed too easily or takes much longer time for the bleeding to stop or if you bruise easily. While conventional medication is a necessity to treat the severity of the condition, you should also be aware of the nature’s way of managing Hepatitis C virus. Here is what you need to know.

Zinc: Zinc is one of the best ingredients to maintain a healthy liver and is also known for its potential role in enhancing your body immune system. Studies have shown that Zinc supplements are pretty effective in improving the symptoms of Hepatitis C like digestive issues, weight and hair loss. With its prominent antioxidant properties, Zinc shoots up your body immunity that is required to fight the Hepatitis C virus.

Probiotics: In case you contract Hepatitis C, guarding your liver should be your top priority. Rich in beneficial bacteria in the guts, probiotics will help you immensely in keeping your liver healthy, allowing your liver to functional well. Probiotics also aid in enhancing your body immunity and making it strong enough to defend your body from Hepatitis C virus. Black seed oil: A storehouse of antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer and immune stimulating properties, black seed oil prevents liver damage. Thymoquinone, a key element of black seed oil helps your liver by releasing free radicals and shooting up glutathione levels.

Vitamin D: This sunshine vitamin is a must for your body when you are tackling Hepatitis C virus. From increasing immune function to improving mood and concentration and even fighting diabetes which are common among Hepatitis C patients, Vitamin D ensures you good health.

Stay away from alcohol and drug use: Alcohol becomes a burden for your liver as it cannot break down alcohol easily leading to inflammation and toxicity. Also, alcohol makes it hard for your liver to absorb essential nutrients. Injected drug is one of the leading causes for increasing Hepatitis C contraction, find studies. You may also spread it to others in the process. Hence, it is wise to avoid alcohol and injected drugs or any other kind of drugs.

Image Source: Shutterstock