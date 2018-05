Heatstroke is common in summer. Read on to know about this alarming condition and how to manage it safely from Dr Shirish Hastak, Consultant Neuro-Surgeon at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central. He explains, “The city is reeling under an abnormal heat wave, with temperatures rising. Hot weather can have unpleasant, adverse and sometimes life-threatening effects. There is a considerable rise in the number of patients suffering from heat stroke. Also, viral fever and dengue fever cases have gone up by 50%, during the last few months.”

He adds, “People with prickly heat problem are prone to heat-induced maladies as their skin, and sweat glands get damaged. Under such conditions, people are likely to suffer from heat disorders — heat stroke, heat exhaustion or heat cramps.”

As per Dr Shirish Hastak:

Babies and elderly people are found to be more susceptible to heat disorders – because their temperature-regulating mechanism is weaker, they sweat less.

Similarly, those who drink alcohol and those who are on diuretics lose a lot of water via the urinary system. They get dehydrated and are more prone to heat strokes.

It can also lead to renal failure, kidney failure, break-down of the muscles and cardiac dysfunction.

Heat stroke can occur to people of any age group. Dr Shirish Hastak tells you what you should do if you suffer from a heat stroke:

Cool the patient as soon as possible. Take him away from the sunlight, or hot room, to a cool environment.

Wrap the patient in cool, wet clothes or towels. Or wrap him in dry clothes and pour cold water on him.

Switch the fan or air-cooler on to full while you’re pouring the water.

Or keep the patient in an air-conditioned room

Keep pouring cold water all over his body or effectively wet the clothes that cover him.

Put ice bags or packs on each side of the victim’s neck, under each armpit and on both wrists and ankles.

If the person is conscious, give him some cold water to drink.

Monitor the patient’s pulse rate.

Seek medical help in case the situation worsens.

