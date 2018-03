When it comes to heart health people harbour a lot of myths about the same, like some believe having vitamin supplementation might reduce the risk of heart diseases. Since vitamins provide antioxidant the popular belief is that it helps to keep the level of bad cholesterol or LDL low and prevent the arteries from being clogged. This is one reason why people especially the ones in their 40s and 50s are reminded time and again to take their vitamin pills and save themselves from the wrath of heart ailments. Here are few ways to keep your heart healthy.

But turns out that the theory vitamin supplementation can go a long way in preventing one from various kinds of heart diseases like coronary heart diseases and cardiovascular diseases isn’t true. Here Dr Haresh Mehta, Interventional Cardiologist, Hinduja Healthcare Surgical, Khar, explains why depending on vitamin pills might not be the best way to prevent heart diseases.

‘It’s not clear if taking vitamins can reduce your risk of developing heart disease or having a heart attack. But, what is known is that no vitamin can prevent the development of heart disease if you don’t control your other risk factors, such as a poor diet, smoking, high cholesterol, obesity and diabetes.

‘Previous studies suggested that certain vitamins, such as vitamins C and E, may reduce your heart disease risk, but larger clinical trials haven’t shown a benefit of the same. However, one recent study indicated that vitamin E, when taken alone, may help prevent a heart attack. But, The American Heart Association doesn’t recommend taking either of the vitamins as a way to prevent heart disease. Here is how an overdose of vitamin E can kill.

‘There’s also some evidence of a relationship between low blood levels of vitamin D and heart disease, but more research is needed to establish it as a fact. Talk to your doctor if you’re concerned about your vitamin D level. Don’t just pop pills after buying them over-the-counter.

‘Or, better yet, add nutrient-rich foods — such as vegetables and fruits, vegetable or seed oils, whole grains, and at least two servings of fish weekly — to your diet to help protect your heart. Other than that regular exercises and keeping a tab on your weight can go a long way to prevent heart diseases.’

Image source: Shutterstock