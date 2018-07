Waking up to a smoggy sky is so common for Delhiites and guess what, it’s not just suffocating your lungs everyday but also making your heart fall sick. Thanks to increasing air pollution at an alarming rate. While poor diet, family history, obesity, diabetes and smoking are popularly considered to be the major triggers for heart ailments, air pollution is now making its space in the risk factor list for cardiovascular issues. Here is all you need to know about air pollution and its adverse effects on heart.

Air pollution and heart: What and how?

What happens when your lungs take in carbon monoxide, particulates and sulfur oxides alongside oxygen? Well, your blood picks up these and every corner of your body including your heart, of course, get contaminated with these pollutants of air. Talking about how these hazardous elements affect your heart, experts say that carbon monoxide reduces the oxygen level that our blood can carry and makes the heart muscles starve for adequate oxygen required for their optimum functions. Suspended particulate matters (SPM) from diesel exhaust constrict the blood vessels thereby restricting appropriate blood flow and circulation.

Recent studies have shown that there has been a considerable increase, as much as 1.4% of heart related complications, due to air pollution. Not just carbon monoxide and particulate matters, black carbon release from vehicular exhaustion increases risk of ST Segment Depression, a sign of myocardial ischemia (heart related stroke due to coronary failure). Also, exposure to air pollution has hit patients with history of heart concerns worst. An assessment done by the American Heart Association (AHA) reveals that, on average, we could all be losing one to three years of life expectancy due to pollution-related heart issues.

Tackle air pollution this way

It is evident that it is high time we take measures to curb air pollution for a healthy heart. Here is how you can achieve it.

Do not waste energy, be it at home, work or anywhere.

Energy Star label should be your first priority while buying home or office appliances.

Go take a walk and avoid private vehicles. In case you need one, always look for public transport or carpooling and share a ride.

Do not spill fuel and always tighten your gas cap. Follow gasoline refueling instructions for better vapour recovery.

Your vehicular engines should be kept well maintained.

Go for eco-friendly paints and cleaning products.

Compost leaves and yard waste

Say no to use of wood as fuel.

Use a mask while commuting. That will at least provide the basic guard against breathing in toxic pollutants from air.

Image Source: Shutterstock