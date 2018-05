If you are not very vigilant about your heart health there are quite high chances that you might end up with blockages in your heart – especially if you have been indulging in foods that are high in fat and carbohydrate while leading a sedentary lifestyle. Blockages or atherosclerosis in the heart doesn’t happen overnight. Instead, it is a slow and steady process in which blood, fats such as cholesterol and other substances build up on your artery walls. Eventually, deposits called plaques may form. The deposits may narrow — or block — your arteries. These plaques can also rupture, causing a blood clot which could be fatal. The most common symptoms of atherosclerosis are chest pain, shortness of breath, heart palpitations, weakness or dizziness, nausea and sweating. Here are six risk factors that can make you prone to silent heart attacks.

At times, the blockage could be so severe that medical intervention might become necessary. The most common procedure advised to heart patients who are suffering from atherosclerosis is an angioplasty a procedure that widens the blocked artery. However, in some cases, an angioplasty might not be the most preferred option. In such cases, a person might be given an option to undergo enhanced external counterpulsation or EECP. We spoke to Dr Sanjay Mittal, Director Clinical and Preventive Cardiology, Heart Institute at Medanta – The Medicity to know more about EECP.

Here is an excerpt from the interview:

What is Enhanced External Counter Pulsation?

Enhanced external counterpulsation is a non-invasive therapy done to reduce the intensity and severity of angina. It cannot clear the blockages but can stimulate the openings or formation of collaterals (small branches of blood vessels) to create a natural bypass around narrowed or blocked arteries. In this procedure, large air cuffs (like large blood pressure cuffs) are fastened to the legs, thighs and buttocks. These cuffs are inflated during the relaxation phase of the heart (timed by the help of ECG) squeezing the arteries of the lower limb to increase blood flow in the arteries of the heart as well as other vital organs of the body. The cuffs are then deflated during the time when the heart pumps blood, thus reducing the load on the heart as the heart pumps blood in the empty arteries of the legs.

Who are the kinds of patients who can’t undergo an angioplasty in case of a blockage?

Many people, especially in the Indian subcontinent, have diffuse obstructions in arteries of the heart. This means the whole length of the artery is laden with fatty plaques. In these type of arteries opening up to a short segment ineffective and is someone tries to open the whole length the recurrence rates are very high. Such people are neither good candidate for angioplasty or for bypass surgery. Many people with repeated previous procedures also have such dense diffuse disease. Such people have continued debilitating angina despite medications and are not candidates for angioplasty or bypass surgery.

How fatal can the blockages in heart be? What is the percentage of people who can die due to having restrictions on surgery?

People with the diffuse disease have higher risk and poor results if someone ventures out for angioplasty or for that matter even bypass surgery. Secondly, People with blockages in the arteries of the heart have a risk to angina (reversible chest pain due to lack of blood supply to a portion of the heart muscle) and heart attack (permanent damage to the heart muscle due to sudden complete obstruction of blood supply).

The blockages can manifest as 2 different situations – stable angina or acute coronary syndrome. Stable angina or Stable ischemic heart disease happens due to significant (usually more than 50% narrowing in heart artery), which is slow in development and gives enough time for the heart to develop natural bypasses or collaterals. These people can have total blockages yet no damage to the heart muscle. Acute coronary syndrome, on the other hand, is due to sudden obstruction to the artery usually due to clot formation on the damaged surface of the heart artery. This can lead to irreversible heart damage due to a heart attack as there is not enough time for development of natural bypasses or collaterals.

While there is proven the benefit of angioplasty in the acute coronary syndrome, there is no established benefit in prevention of heart attacks or death in people with stable angina. The data suggests that people with stable Ischemic heart disease can have 10-15% chances of development of unstable symptoms (acute coronary syndrome) over the year, i.e. 85-90% would not. These people can be subjected to angioplasty if they become unstable given the structure of heart artery is favourable for the same.

What is the best possible alternative for such patients?

The best solution for people with the diffuse disease is a continuation of medical therapy with the latest medicines, though they may have heralding symptoms. Transmyocardial laser therapy (surgical or catheter-based), surgical endarterectomy (cleaning of the heart arteries at the time of bypass surgery) have not shown to be effective and lasting. EECP has been shown to improve functional status and reduce symptoms substantially in more than 80% of such people.

