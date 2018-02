Laxatives are the substances, which help in emptying the bowel when people have trouble passing stools. They are widely used to treat constipation when lifestyle changes like increasing the amount of fiber in the diet, plenty of fluids and regular exercise won’t help. Laxatives are very effective in relieving constipation. Lavanya T G., Food Scientist at NutriParadise at Central Food Technological Research Institute tells us about five such laxative drinks that can give you almost instant relief from constipation.

But first of all, let’s understand how constipation occurs due to multiple reasons including:

Lack of soluble and insoluble fiber

Dehydration

Stress

Lack of sleep

Foods containing high amounts of fiber like green leafy vegetables, chia seeds, sesame seeds, beans, lentils, oatmeal, almonds, barley, fresh fruits, olive oil, nuts, avocados, raisins, prunes etc, act as natural laxatives.

Here are the 5 drinks which may help relieve your constipation:

Recipe #1: Watermelon chia juice

Ingredients:

Watermelon- 3 cups

Chia seeds- 1tsp

Honey/sugar- 1tbsp/1tsp

Method:

Take 3 cups of deseeded watermelon and blend it along with sugar or honey. To the blended juice, add chia seeds and chill it in a refrigerator for 30 minutes. Enjoy the drink with mint leaves garnishing. Watermelon has a high-water content, which helps treat dry stools. Chia seeds have the property of becoming a jelly-like substance in water which will ease the bowel movement.

Recipe #2: Aloe vera-kale drink

Ingredients:

Aloe vera- 1/2 cup

Kale- 1 cup

Salt- to taste

Water- 1/2 cup

Method:

Boil water in a pan and add kale leaves. Boil for 2 minutes to blanch them. Strain the water and cool the kale leaves. Blend aloevera, balanced kale leaves and salt with water in a blender. Serve the drink when it is still warm Aloevera has compounds, which bind water to intestinal contents and regulates mucus secretion. Kale contributes to fiber content that adds bulk to the stool.

Recipe #3: Banana-sesame smoothie

Ingredients:

Banana- 1 cup

Sesame- 1tbsp

Honey- 1tbsp

Method:

Powder the sesame seeds in a dry blender. Add peeled, diced banana, sesame powder, and honey and blend them together. Chill in a refrigerator for 30 minutes and serve. Banana has high magnesium content which moistens and softens the stool. Sesame acts as a lubricant and eases constipation.

Recipe #4: Avocado smoothie

Ingredients:

Avocado- 3/4th cup

Almond/cashew milk- 1 cup

Honey/maple syrup- 1tbsp

Method:

Scoop the avocado. Blend the scooped avocado, almond/cashew milk, and the sweetener. Refrigerate for half an hour and serve. Avocado has high-fat content which smoothens bowel movement. It also has high fiber and antioxidant content which reduce the digestive tract inflammation.

Recipe #5: Dry fruits milkshake

Ingredients:

Sweetened yogurt- 1 cup

Raisins- a few

Figs- 4 to 5

Dates- 4 to 5

Method:

Chop the dates, dried figs coarsely and remove the dry pits. Blend the chopped dry fruits along with raisins and yogurt in a blender. Serve the smoothie after chilling. Yogurt has the probiotic bacteria which helps repair the damages caused by constipation and flourishing of gut microflora. The dry fruits contain high fiber content which adds bulk to the stool.

