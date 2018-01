Camphor is known to have a lot of health benefits. And these days, when essential oils are really becoming popular, the amazing health benefits of camphor essential oil needs to be known. This cooling essential oil with lasting aroma has benefits that might surprise you. It can be used by applying topically or by its inhalation. Even though it has many benefits when consumed, a lot of research is yet to be done in this area. Here are a few benefits of topical application and inhalation of camphor essential oil that you might want to know.

Prevents skin infections:

Alongside being an excellent disinfectant, insecticide and germicide, camphor essential oil has been used in many medical preparations like ointments and lotions to treat various fungal and bacterial infections and skin diseases. Camphor essential oil is commonly used by mixing in bathing water. As it acts like an all-natural external body disinfectant also helps get rid of lice by killing them.

Relaxes nerves and brain:

It is known in the world of aromatherapy to temporarily desensitize and relax the nerves and brains. However, excessive use can have extreme effects almost equal to local anaesthesia. Camphor essential oil has some magical effects on your brain and is known to reduce your stress.

Helps reduce nervous disorders:

Camphor essential oil is known to help get rid of various nervous disorders like epileptic attacks, chronic anxiety and nervousness and other nervous convulsions. It has been used in the medications that help aid various nervous disorder.

Relieves congestion:

Camphor essential oil has a strong aroma that can penetrate and help get rid of even strong congestion. This powerful decongestant is well-known has been widely used to help relieve congestion from the larynx, nasal tracts, bronchi and lungs. It has been used in various blams and congestion relief decongestant rubs.

Reduces inflammation:

With its penetrating and cooling effects, camphor oil makes a great anti-inflammatory and sedative agent and is known to be helpful in relieving most types of inflammation. It can relax the body with its topical application as well as the mind with its aroma and gives you an overall relief from inflammation.

References:

1: Bazzano AN, Var C, Grossman F, Oberhelman RA. Use of Camphor and Essential Oil