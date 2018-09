Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) affects a high percentage of women of childbearing age, with many women feeling mood changes in the days before menstruation. And while menstrual symptoms like irritability, anger, and mood swings are a monthly bother for most women, severe PMS can be emotionally debilitating for some. Fortunately, treating PMS with medication and lifestyle changes can help women control mood changes and other emotional difficulties.

PMS can cause wild, uncontrollable mood swings in some women, who may go from crying spells to angry outbursts and anxiety attacks, then back to a stable emotional state — all in one day. “You’ll know these emotional ups and downs are due to PMS if they start consistently a week or two before your period and stop a day or two after menstruation starts,” said Dr Meghana Reddy, Consultant Gynaecologist, Columbia Asia, Hospital Whitefield

Symptoms of PMS include :

Irritability Anger Depression Crying Over-sensitivity Nausea Vomiting Anxiety Stomachache Mood swings

Managing it better:

For many women, lifestyle changes can be a successful part of PMS treatment. For women with severe PMS, medications may be needed. The following PMS treatment options can help stabilize mood swings and improve a woman’s emotional health in the weeks before menstruation: