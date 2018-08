Suman Panchal,(31) was brought to the hospital’s OPD complaining of weakness and numbness in both legs due to which she had lost the ability to walk. However, the real story started 18 months back, when she started experiencing pain in her lower back. She did not take it seriously and consumed unsupervised painkillers to manage the pain. The pain, resurfaced and increased with her pregnancy.

During this period Suman did not take any treatment and delivered a healthy baby. Problems exacerbated when Suman was diagnosed with tuberculosis of lower spine and she was started on anti-tubercular. She sought treatment from various places out only received grim hope of recovery.

According to Dr Rajesh Kumar Verma, Director Orthopedics, Joint Replacement & Spine Surgery, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital,‘’ Her problem was examined and investigated thoroughly. MRI of lower spine suggested of severe bone destruction at the lower spine with pus extending to middle of the spine. We then operated and removed the pus from the nerves and stabilized the spine with screws. Immediately after the surgery, Suman started moving her toes and sensations improved drastically. Now after 2 months of surgery, she is able to walk without support and there is no pain in her back.”

Prateek Jain, Facility Director added, spine diseases and related problems were supposedly non-treatable, earlier. However, with improvements in surgical techniques, latest instrumentation and infrastructure, complex conditions are treated successfully. We are happy to have successfully treated 57 cases related to the spine, in the recent past.”

As living standards and quality of life is improving, life expectancy also has improved. Earlier, majority of the patients who underwent treatment were related to trauma issues. But currently, the trend is changing; now patients are coming to the hospital for treatment of age related problems like osteoarthritis knee and hip, degenerative disc problem.

The youth are also facing spine problems quite frequently. Main reason for spine problems in younger age groups includes lack of exercise, poor posture, and unscientific sports training. While others have fractures of different levels, infections like tuberculosis, bacterial infection and malignancy of spine are also seen.

The hospital is situated very close to NH 8, and constantly receives accident victims. “Most of the people are brought with head injuries, multiple fractures, injuries to heart, lungs and abdominal visceral injury. These injuries are life threatening.’’

Source: Press release