Flaxseeds are like a powerhouse of nutrients – they are rich in fibre, magnesium, potassium, protein, zinc, vitamins B6 and E. Flaxseed contains an omega-3 fatty acid known as alpha-linolenic acid, which can help in the reduction of inflammation and cholesterol. We don’t need to give you more reasons to include flaxseeds in your diet. But if you are pregnant know that including flaxseeds in your diet is going to benefit you in more than one way. First, for mothers who are suffering from gestational diabetes flaxseeds help them to control blood sugar levels and second, it helps in fetal brain development and growth. Here are five other ways to tackle gestational diabetes.

Here are a few more reasons why expectant mothers should include flaxseeds during pregnancy

1. To control gestational diabetes: As mentioned earlier, flaxseeds help to control blood sugar levels as it is rich in fibre. Fibre helps in the dissemination of glucose and slows carbohydrate metabolism so there are no sudden spikes in sugar levels. For mothers who are suffering from gestational diabetes including flaxseeds in their meals can help to keep postprandial blood sugar in check. Even for healthy pregnant women having flaxseeds is recommended as it can benefit her and the baby in a lot of ways. Here are six more reasons why flaxseeds are good for your health.

2. To help in fetal brain development: Flaxseeds are rich in linoleic acid, alpha-linoleic acid or omega-3 polyunsaturated fat, all of which are essential for fetal brain development during the first few months of gestation.

3. To relieve pregnancy-induced constipation: Since flaxseeds are rich in fibre they help in maintaining regular bowel movements and avoid haemorrhoids too. Constipation and haemorrhoids are common during pregnancy and can cause much discomfort to women. Here are 11 ways to include flaxseeds in your diet.

4. To keep the heart healthy: For expectant mothers who are suffering from gestational diabetes, can also be prone to certain heart conditions, having flaxseeds help to improve blood circulation and keep the arteries of the heart healthy. They act as blood thinners and ensure that there no plaque formation inside the arteries that could be of any danger to the mother or the baby.

5. To improve immunity: Needless to say that pregnancy is the time when a mother’s immunity hits an all-time low. Having flaxseeds can help her keep infections and seasonal flu at bay. Due to the phytonutrients present in flaxseeds, it provides protection to both the mother and the baby from infections and other life-threatening diseases in the uterus.

How to have it:

The benefits of flaxseeds can be best reaped when had in powdered form or as oil. It is important to consume flaxseeds in moderation too. Studies suggest that during pregnancy the requirement of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) is about 1.4g/day. This means you can safely consume one tablespoon of freshly ground flax seed with your meals. Add them to your salads or a bowl of yoghurt.

