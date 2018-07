People with Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) can experience symptoms like heartburn, vomiting and chest pain and is a long-term problem. The food contents come up in the oesophagus from the stomach and ignoring this problem can cause swelling of the lower end of the oesophagus (Reflux esophagitis), oesophageal narrowing (stricture oesophagus) and so on.

The most common symptoms of GERD: “One may experience burning sensations in the throat or chest and find it difficult to swallow or eat normally. Also, you may develop a sour taste in the mouth. A lot of patients visit me who suffer from GERD and this is generally due to a sedentary lifestyle and poor eating habits,” says Dr Roy Patankar, Gastroenterologist & Director, Zen Multispecialty Hospital.

Causes

It can occur in people of all age-group and it is commonly seen in people who are overweight due to an increasing pressure on the stomach.

Pregnant women can also suffer from GERD due to an increased abdominal pressure.

Smoking and if one is exposed to second-hand smoke can suffer from GERD.

“A hiatal hernia (through the oesophageal opening in the diaphragm, there is protrusion of an organ, typically the stomach and lax les (poor closure of lower part of food pipe), says Dr Roy Patankar.

Treatment

GERD can be treated with lifestyle modifications and medications which can be prescribed by your doctor. To inhibit reflux during sleep, wedge pillow (which prevents stomach acid from going back to the oesophagus) can be recommended. If medications of lifestyle modifications fail to yield results, your doctor may recommend surgery. “Fundoplication can be done to get rid of it. “The top of the stomach around the oesophagus is stitched by the surgeon. It is generally successful at reducing reflux as this adds pressure to the lower end of the oesophagus,” says Dr Roy Patankar.

How to treat it naturally

• “Maintain an appropriate weight: Being on a healthier side can put pressure on your stomach and cause acid reflux. So, make sure that if you are on a heavier side you shed those excess kilos, says Dr Roy Patankar.

• Give up smoking: It can also cause acid reflux so just quit it.

• Lying down immediately after eating is not advisable: Doing so can cause acid reflux. Hence, one should never adopt this unhealthy habit.

• “Chew your food thoroughly while eating and swallow it properly,” says Dr Roy Patankar.

• To reduce the discomfort of acid coming up back, you can eat a fully ripened banana.

• Avoid eating spicy, junk and oily food to prevent acidity.

• Take up any physical activity of your choice – running, walking, yoga and so on.

• Sipping on ginger tea can be a good option to treat stomach ailments.

• Chamomile tea also reduces stress which can result in heartburn.

• Avoid carbonated beverages which can cause acid reflux.

• “Avoid consuming mint chocolates and chillies if you have GERD,” says Dr Roy Patankar.

