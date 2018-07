Do you often feel mild pain on the upper-right section of your abdomen? If yes, then you must consult a doctor soon as you might be suffering from a gallbladder problem. The gallbladder is a pear-shaped small organ that stores and releases bile (a combination of fluids, cholesterol and fats produced by the liver) to help your body to digest fats. The gallbladder delivers bile into the small intestine, which allows fat-soluble vitamins and nutrients to be absorbed easily into the bloodstream. It is located just below the liver in the upper-right section of your abdomen. It is our body’s silent soldier. There are various problems which can affect this tiny organ but the most common are gallstones. They are hard crystal-like stones that form in the gallbladder. It is believed to be the result of insufficient bile salts, an increase in bile cholesterol levels and concentrated bile.

The common symptoms of gallstones are a pain in the abdomen, nausea, fever, unusual urine or stools, etc. Gallstones can be formed due to unhealthy eating habits and obesity. However, experts have been unable to pinpoint the exact cause.

TYPES OF GALLSTONES

There are two types of gallstones: Cholesterol stones and pigment Stones.

Cholesterol stones: This is the most common type of gallstone. Yellow-green in colour, they are composed of undissolved cholesterol. However, there could be other components as well.

Pigment stones: Usually darker in colour, these stones are made up of bilirubin and calcium found in bile.

BEING FOOD-WISE

To prevent gallstones plan a diet rich in fibre, iron, and healthy fats. Incorporate more fruits and vegetables into your meals. Other tips: Never skip your meals, do not opt for crash diets, maintain a healthy weight and avoid excess sugar. Here are some foods that will help you in dealing with those stubborn stones.

Turmeric

The active ingredient in turmeric, curcumin has numerous health benefits. It prevents the formation of gallstones by boosting bile flow, which improves fat digestion. Turmeric also helps to reduce cholesterol levels and breaks the elements which might cause gallstones. You can have 1 teaspoon to 1 tablespoon of turmeric per day. Mix it with warm water or milk or you can add it to your food while cooking. You could add some black pepper too to increase its absorption. The active ingredient in black pepper, piperine gives pepper its pungency and enhances the absorption of curcumin.

Word of caution: Turmeric has blood-thinning effects. Talk to your before having it if you are on blood-thinning medication, or are suffering from any bleeding disorder.

Fresh Fruits And Vegetables

Eat fruits and vegetables like apples, beets, lemons, tomatoes and celery which reduce inflammation and detoxifies both the liver and gallbladder. Drinking fresh fruit and vegetable juices will also help. The juice of a raw apple is extremely good as it contains a high amount of pectin (a starch), which not only prevents the formation of new stones but also softens existing gallstones.

Healthy Fats

A healthy dose of monounsaturated or polyunsaturated fat lowers the risk of gallstones as it reduces the level of cholesterol in your body. For monounsaturated fat, add olive oil to your foods. Also, eat fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines to supply your body with polyunsaturated omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

Fibre & Iron Rich Foods

Consuming sufficient dietary fibre prevents the accumulation of cholesterol gallstones. Sweet potatoes, turnips, legumes, oatmeal, barley, asparagus, flaxseeds, oranges, apricots, grapefruit, and mangoes are your go-to foods. The risk of gallstones increases if there is a deficiency of iron in your body. So, start eating iron-rich foods such as kale, sea vegetables, whole grains and spinach to prevent gallstone formation.

Image Source: Shutterstock