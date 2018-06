It is common during monsoons to suffer from gastroenteritis or other related tummy problems. First, your immunity goes for a toss and second foodborne illness becomes common during monsoons, hence the problems with the digestive system. This is why during the rains you need to be doubly cautious with your diet. Consumption of food that is contaminated with bacteria, toxins and parasites can make it unpalatable for our digestive system. This sets the stage for gastroenteritis an infection of the bowel also known as food poisoning or the tummy bug. Here Dr Roy Patankar, Director and Gastroenterologist at ZEN Hospital, Chembur tells us how to tackle tummy problems during monsoons. Here is what you should eat during monsoons.

What are the symptoms of gastroenteritis?

The main symptoms of gastroenteritis are watery diarrhoea and vomiting. It could also be accompanied by stomach pain, cramping, fever, nausea and a headache. Due to watery stools and vomiting, one can also suffer from dehydrated. If one experience dry mouth, dry skin, excessive thirst and light-headedness these are signs of dehydration which sets in along with tummy problems.

What causes gastroenteritis?

One can get a tummy bug either by being in contact with someone who has the virus or by having contaminated food or water. Other ways of getting the bacterial infection are by eating or cooking without washing hands after going to the bathroom or after changing a diaper. You can also get sick from swimming in contaminated water or from close contact with someone who is ill. Here is your complete guide for healthy cooking this monsoon.

How can one be safe from gastrointestinal problems during monsoons?

Follow these 11 tips to stay healthy this monsoon:

Always wash your hands well after using the bathroom especially if you use a common bathroom, either at work or any other place. Wash your hands well before eating or cooking any food. Keep your surroundings clean. Sterilize surfaces like table tops, door handles etc. with a bleach-based cleaner. Drink water which is properly boiled or stored the right way. Avoid eating food prepared at roadside stalls or places which are unhygienic. Avoid eating undercooked or raw fish. Avoid fruits which are pre-cut and available on street. Have fresh fruits which are washed, peeled and cut by you. If you get drenched in the rain and walk in puddles of water, wash your hands and feet well as soon as you get the chance, without touching anything else to minimise the transmission of the organisms through inanimate objects. Remove your shoes outside your house to avoid carrying bacteria from puddles into your home. Before using your computer or laptop clean your keyboard and mouse well as they are common agents that can spread the bacterium. Excessive stress has been known to lower one’s immunity, making you more prone to contracting diseases so try to lower your stress levels.

