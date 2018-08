risk of bone fracture in high in urban India, with 69 per cent of people between 38 and 68 face bone loss and fractures © Shutterstock

After the recent earthquake in West Bengal, we found out that other than deaths, traumatic experiences, and injuries, 22 per cent of victims suffer from bone fractures. In fact, spinal and burst fracture is also a common injury with 49 to 55 per cent victims suffering from the same.

So now that you’ve suffered a bone fracture, and primary care has begun, here are the things that you need to do and don’t do to take care of yourself…

Do elevate your broken bone above your heart: The cast helps in stabilising your bone by restricting the movement, but it also may also cause tightening if the injury swells. And the arm or leg swells inside the cast, it causes immense pain. Use a pillow or some elevation while sitting or sleeping to minimise this risk.

Do take it easy: For the first few weeks after your bone fracture, you have got to take it slow and steady and avoid even minor pressure or bumping into others as it pains a lot.

Do exercise with your doctor’s permission: If your arm or leg is in a cast, ask your doctor if you can start moving your muscles near the broken bone. Subtle movement or even small exercises help in circulation and mobility of the body part.

Do pay attention to odour: If your cast smells a little strange like something rotting, talk to your doctor. A foul smell can be a sign of infection.

Do keep your cast clean: Keeping your cast clean can extend its life and will help you avoid any kind of infection till it is tied on your fracture.

Don’t ignore fever: Yes, fracture can cause high fever. If you are not seeing any other symptoms of illness but still have a fever, it’s time you call your doctor.

Don’t ignore discomfort: Symptoms of paralysis, pain, more than normal swelling, tingling, numbness, burning or stinging in your fractured body part, then don’t ignore it. These are not at all “normal” signs of healing process.

Don’t get your cast wet: A plaster may crumble or collapse if it gets wet. To prevent damage on your cast, you can cover it before going near water. And if you water gets inside the cast and you notice spots, then it can be a sign of an infection which promote mold growth.

Don’t stick anything in your cast: During your recovery, the skin under your cast itches a lot, but don’t try to stick knitting needles, wooden spoons or anything else to relieve the itching. It may damage your skin and also destabilise the cast.

Don’t take your cast off: Don’t become a doctor yourself and try to remove your cast. It will hinder the healing process and might also cause further injury. Casts are made of strong material and are only cut with special tools which do not cut the skin or padding underneath.