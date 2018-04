Today, working adults between the age group of 20-35 years feel the urge to be financially independent, all while having care-free and experiential lives; they appear confident and strong willed. ‘Many a times their approach towards work-life is far more balanced and their goal attainment is greater than their predecessors. However, pressure to achieve their goals while balancing a privileged life certainly takes a toll. The pressure of not being able to achieve financial stability, often results in one being stressed out and anxious,’ observes Dr Parul Tank, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund.

Some of the symptoms might involve:

 Troublesome feeling when one is unable to afford a certain commodity/ product.

 Inability to focus on multiple projects/ tasks.

 Panic attacks setting in the second half of the month, when finances are low and salary day is far off.

 Unable to strike the right chord in life, often leading to self-hate and depression.

 Watching a peer succeed at a task, creates a feeling of inferiority and self-dissatisfaction.

Speaking about financial worries, social media executive Neeraj Panja says, “We usually spend most of our salaries within the first two weeks of the month and face a problem during the latter half. I got restless when I had to wait for a good 10-15 days till I got my salary to buy new games and gaming consoles”.

Echoing Neeraj’s views, Juhi Pratap, an aspiring Fashion Designer says, “I was so caught up in the hustle of leading a life of luxury even though I could not entirely afford it; opting for the best of branded clothes, enjoying daily treats at restaurants and going out with friends, I gradually realized I was prioritizing my ‘wants’ over my essential ‘needs’. Unable to live the high-flying life that I had gotten used to, I slipped into depression, I stopped speaking to people and meeting my friends and peers altogether”.

‘The constant need to be competitive with the peers and the need to thrive in luxury, is often frustrating, stressful and hampers the mental health of a young adults,’ added Dr Tank. Read: Are you suffering from depression or is it just stress?

However, it is imperative that help be sought in identifying the problems and making efforts to overcome the pressure. These should help:

 Counselling with a Mental Health therapist.

 Writing down goals in a journal/ diary.

 Identifying high-pressure tasks and setting a priority list and timeline of achievement.

 Setting a budget to curb excessive expenditures.

 Talking to family or a trusted friend about the difficulties and challenges.

 Parents play an important role in advising their children, to help set financial goals which can easily be accomplished without the pressure element.

 Watching out for signs and symptoms of Depression, can evade a tragedy from taking place.

