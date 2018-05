When it comes to your oral health, it is not only about your perfect pearly whites or a beautiful smile, even gum health is equally important. Yes! We often fail to pay that much-needed attention to our gums which in turn can invite a plethora of gum-related problems. On a daily basis, gums protect your teeth, combat bacteria and secure your oral bones. Here, Dr Priya Chavan, Implantologist and Laser Dental Surgeon, Shree Sai Clinic Multispeciality Hospital, Mumbai, decodes the gum-friendly foods for you.

Eat these foods:

Onions: Have great anti-microbial properties against gum disease-causing bacteria and cavities producing bacteria. Revamp your sandwiches, burgers, salads and soups with onions for strong and healthy gums.

Citrus fruits and vegetables: Oranges, pineapples, kiwis, strawberries. Vegetables like kale, peppers, mushrooms and spinach are loaded with lots of multivitamins along with vitamin C. Eat them daily to get your daily dose of anti-inflammatory Vitamin C for the healthy gums.

Apples: These crunchy high fibre foods take longer to chew, generate more saliva disturb and dislodge the newly formed plaque around the gums.

White dairy: Drinking milk neutralizes acids produced by the gum bacteria. And, if u don’t have milk then grab a piece of cheese !!!

Ginger: Is also been recommended as a healing herb for gums.

“Avoid sipping on carbonated drinks, sticky foods as it can wreak havoc on your teeth and gums. Also, daily flossing, brushing and rising can help you in maintaining your oral health, advises Dr Priya Chavan.

