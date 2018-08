If you have a hibiscus or China rose plant at home probably you don’t have to run to the chemist for the over-the-counter medications to treat common cold or even fever. Wondering why? China rose leaves are bestowed with a host of benefits. They have therapeutic and medicinal properties. So, if you have a garden terrace and are suffering from a bout of fever or a cough and cold pluck some leaves to get treated naturally. Before you burden your body with chemically rich medications, trying a natural way won’t harm, especially because it has no side-effects. In fact, hibiscus tea is known to be great for your heart as it reduces LDL cholesterol levels. It has anti-bacterial properties thanks to the high content of Vitamin C.

How it helps

Hibiscus or China rose leaves are high in Vitamin C that is needed by the body to boost immunity. It also helps to fight certain bacterial and viral attacks. So they provide protection from the seasonal bugs which cause fever, cough and cold. The beneficial antioxidants in the leaves help to protect from respiratory tract infections that get aggravated by the seasonal flu or cold, especially, in people who suffer from asthma, bronchitis or other respiratory illness. The leaves are also known to have anti-inflammatory properties that help to get relief from joint aches during fever or flu.

How to use hibiscus leaves

The best way to use hibiscus leaves to treat fever, cough and cold is to pluck them and wash them thoroughly. If you have used any kind of pesticides in the garden then keep the leaves soaked in a bowl of water for 30 to 45 minutes to ensure they are devoid of the chemicals. Then thoroughly wash the leaves. In a pan add the leaves and the water and bring them to boil. Allow the water to boil for a while, at least for five minutes. Once it is boiled, remove it from the flame and strain it into a glass or container. Have it while it is lukewarm. This will give your sore throat some relief too. However, if you have low blood pressure or hormonal problems like PCOS or are pregnant then avoid this remedy.

