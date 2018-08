Due to hectic lifestyles, one can easily feel lethargic. Do you literally drag yourself to work? Are you finding it difficult to get up every day to go to work? You might be feeling lethargic. Lethargy can leave you feeling mentally and physically fatigued. You may feel low and sluggish and experience mood swings. You may also feel lethargic due to certain medical conditions like fever, dehydration, kidney failure, stroke, due to poor dietary habits, lack of sleep, premenstrual syndrome and depression.

But, do you wish to get rid of lethargy? Then, try these natural solutions and stay active and energetic!

You should fuel yourself with water: You might feel lethargic if you are dehydrated. So, just drink a lot of water and keep lethargy at bay.

You can use basil leaves: If you really want to stay alert and active, basil is the answer for you. Basil leaves have cognition-enhancing properties which can help you to de-stress and it can also perk-up your mood. Thus, it will help you to deal with your anxiety and you will feel happy and lively. You should add basil leaves in water, boil it and strain and drink the solution.

Have a cup of coffee: Caffeine can help you to get energized and boost your alertness. Just a cup of coffee can do the trick. Avoid going overboard and strictly stick to only 2 cups.

You can use honey: Honey contains carbohydrates which can help you to get energized. So, add honey to your dessert or in your smoothie right away.

You should have lemon: Lemon contains citric acid which can help you to tackle oxidative stress. It is also rich in vitamin C and can help you to get rid of fatigue by de-stressing you. You should squeeze lemon in a glass of water and add some honey and drink it. You will surely feel better and fresh.

You should have green tea: Antioxidant polyphenols in green tea can help you to enhance your mood and keep stress at bay. You should add green tea and water in the kettle and boil it. Strain it and drink it.

Eat foods rich in magnesium: Magnesium deficiency can result into stress and fatigue. So, if you want to stay energized eat foods which are rich in magnesium like spinach, kale, figs, banana and avocado.

You should exercise regularly: Staying physically fit can help you to deal with stress and beat lethargy. You can do the activity of your choice like swimming/ running/ cycling.

Note: These foods can help you to get energized- bananas, quinoa, beans and almonds. So, follow a healthy and well-balanced lifestyle and stay focused and active.

