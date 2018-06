An overwhelming and unreasonable fear of a situation that can pose danger and avoidance can be termed as a phobia. There are many people who suffer from different phobias and it can hamper the quality of life of the person as the person may not be able to perform his daily chores properly. Below, Dr. Madhumita Ghosh, Consultant Psychologist, Hiranandani hospital Vashi- A Fortis Network Hospital, decodes phasmophobia ( fear of ghosts) and the treatment for the same. Read: Meet the woman who had ‘steamy sex’ with 250-year-old ghost

“People suffer from many phobias – a fear of situations (such as airplanes or enclosed spaces); nature (such as thunderstorms or heights); animals or insects (such as dogs or spiders),” explains Dr Madhumita Ghosh.

She adds, "Many people experience a certain thrill of anxiety when telling ghost stories or while watching horror movies and most of the people, however, can control this fear. So, phasmophobia or the fear of ghost can be complicated to diagnose. For some people, though, this fear is overwhelming and life-limiting, as they tend to think about it repeatedly, thereby it can be termed as a phobia. It would be unfair to assume that someone has disordered thinking based solely on a belief in or fear of the supernatural."

Treatment:

Cognitive Talk Therapy may be helpful as the goal is to understand the root of the fear and learn to change the thoughts and beliefs that cause the fear by treating the underlying cause.

Teaching coping skills and breathing exercises can help as it can calm and relax you.

