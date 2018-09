Unlike kidney, heart and liver transplants, face transplants are not so common and when it comes to India, facial transplants are pretty odd. However, it is happening in the West and the numbers are eventually growing. In case you are not aware of what face transplant is, this piece will be of great help. In order to opt for a medical procedure, it is important that you are well aware of it and about the benefits and risks associated with it. A face transplant is nothing but a medical procedure that can replace a part or all of your face by using tissue from a cadaver donor. A face transplant can be life-changing and beneficial in several unique ways. Find a few of them here.

Enhances functionality: The physical functionality of human face is of immense importance. A facial transplant can actually improve the functionality of the face and restore it by using a new face. This functionality includes the ability to speak, breathe, swallow, smile and bring out other emotions.

Rebuilds your appearance: A distorted face can strike a blow to your facial appearance, may hurt your self-confidence and self-esteem and lead to identity crisis. A face transplant not only restores your normal facial appearance but also boosts up your self-confidence and low self-esteem along with offering you a new identity.

Gives you less pain and discomfort: This because, face transplant is one large procedure unlike the convention face reconstruction that involves several surgeries. Also, face transplant does not scar any other body part as it uses tissue from a cadaver donor and not from the recipient.

Talking about the risks involved in face transplant, doctors say that there are chances that a recipient’s body immunity may reject the new face received from the donor. Also, a new face can mess up with the emotional and mental stability of the recipient in case he or she does not like or is not able to accept his or her new face. Not just these, the drugs prescribed for preventing rejection of any new organ including the face can have several side effects, thereby increasing the patient’s risk of developing infections, diabetes and certain types of cancer.