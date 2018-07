Flaxseeds are a nutritional powerhouse and they come with surprising health benefits, thanks to their high fibre content and those oh-so-good omega-3 fatty acids. While these components help in managing a wide variety of ailments, recent studies show that patients suffering from diabetes could also benefit from flaxseeds.

Diabetes, a condition that affects millions across the globe, leads to high blood sugar levels, which, in turn, may be the cause of kidney failure, heart stroke, vision loss, etc. The high build-up of sugar or glucose in your bloodstream occurs when your cells fail to convert the glucose into energy. They perform this function with the help of insulin, a hormone produced by your pancreas. The inability of body cells to use insulin efficiently for the conversion of glucose into energy is known as insulin resistance.

With the advancement of medical science, various treatment options are now available for diabetes including oral drugs and insulin shots. But the right medicinal intervention, accompanied by dietary recommendations and a spoon or two of flaxseeds for a long period of time will help you manage the condition in a much better way. Here is how these high-fibre seeds help diabetics.

Control their blood sugar levels

Participants in a WHO study took ground flaxseeds every day for a month. They experienced low levels of fasting blood sugar, triglycerides, and cholesterol. A significant drop in their insulin resistance was also observed, which was probably the reason behind the reduced glucose count in blood. The antioxidant properties of flaxseeds may be instrumental in bringing down insulin resistance. Another research featured in the Journal of Dietary Supplements showed that study participants having flaxseed powder supplements witnessed a 20 per cent drop in average fasting blood sugar levels. The probable reason could be this: Flaxseeds come with a glue-like fibre that allows the glucose from food to be digested and released slowly into the bloodstream.

Decrease their cardiovascular risks

There are reams of research revealing that high blood sugar levels increase the risk of heart ailments. According to the observations of the American Heart Association, diabetic adults are 2 to 4 times more likely to have heart disease or suffer a stroke compared to those without diabetes. Flaxseeds are endowed with alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), an omega-3 fat known to have cardiovascular benefits. Canadian Journal of Cardiology published a study that associated ALA-rich diets to a reduced risk of heart attack and stroke.

Reduce their risk of kidney disorders

High blood sugar levels make you more vulnerable to renal diseases. According to a preliminary research published in Kidney International, consumption of flaxseeds could reduce the chances of kidney damage, ultimately shrinking the risk of renal failure.

How should one have flaxseeds

It is good to have 1 to 4 tablespoons of ground flaxseeds every day. However, flaxseed oil and capsules are also available. But the oil lacks fibre while the tablet may not have the same plant compounds compared to ground flaxseeds. Store your jar of flaxseed powder in the refrigerator to keep it fresh. You can have it with a glass of warm water too. However, keep monitoring your blood sugar levels regularly if you are having flaxseeds alongside your medicines. As flaxseeds lower blood sugar levels, the dosage of your medicine might have to be reduced. Consult your diabetologist before starting on these seeds.

