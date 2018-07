Repetitive, involuntary spasm of the eyelid muscles is known as myokymia or an eyelid twitch. Though it usually occurs in the upper lid, it can occur in the lower lid as well. Eye twitching is a common problem that is seen in stressed individuals as they tend to produce minimal twitching of the lids which are more felt than visualised. Lack of sleep can also trigger this problem. Many of us experience this problem at some point of time. Read on to know more about it.

Some individuals may experience mild spasms while some may experience strong spasms which can even force the eyelids to close completely. The episodes are unpredictable and painless but it can annoy and bother by hampering your quality of life. You may find it difficult to do your daily chores which can be your cause of irritation. But, if the spasms become chronic you may suffer from a condition known as ‘benign essential blepharospasm’ chronic and uncontrollable winking or blinking.

Speaking about the causes of eye twitching, Dr Rohinton Vevai, Senior Consultant Ophthalmology, Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefield says, “Generally, no ocular cause is attributable and this is a manifestation of stress. Rarely itchy eyes with allergy may be the cause.” Eyelid twitches can worsen due to eye irritation, fatigue, physical exertion, eyelid strain, alcohol, tobacco or caffeine.

When it comes to the symptoms, they are self-explanatory with a mild twitching. Visit your eye specialist if your eye becomes red, swells or the twitching continues for several weeks and begins to affect the other parts of your face, if you find it difficult to open your eyes and your eyelids are drooping. Read: Why is my eyelid twitching throughout the day?

Take the necessary steps to treat the twitching of your eyelids. You can do yoga to reduce stress. Get a good night’s sleep. A warm compress can be helpful if you suffer from eye twitching. Limit your caffeine intake.”Just see to it that you control stress and use moisturising eye drops. Remember, the treatment may vary from person to person,” advises Dr Rohinton Vevai.

Don’t self-medicate or go for over-the counter products. Self-medication can be harmful and can invite unwanted problems. A timely intervention can be helpful. Also, living a stress-free life can help you to deal with eye twitching! Read: 8 triggers of eye twitching you must know about

