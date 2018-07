Just imagine your world if you lost your vision. Even reading this article on this very screen would have been impossible, let alone enjoying the morning light or the expressions of your loved ones. In fact, a life without eyesight is something that all of us would dread to imagine because it means a lifelong cripplement and dependence above everything else. So, protecting these vital organs of the body is extremely crucial and more so, for people suffering from weak eyesight, mostly associated with farsightedness (hyperopia) or nearsightedness (myopia). They are more prone to blindness at an older age. Factors like poor nutrition, ageing, genetics and excessive strain on the eyes usually contribute to these conditions. Most of the weak eyesight symptoms are frequent headaches, watery eyes and blurry vision. Eye problems can be caused by various issues at times like macular degeneration, optic neuropathy, glaucoma and cataracts. These eye issues are usually corrected with surgery, prescription glasses or lenses or even surgery. But you can also try some exercises and eat certain foods to improve your eyesight. Here we have mentioned few exercises, home remedies and names of a few foods which you can incorporate in your regular routine to improve your eye health.

EXERCISES

Eye exercises bring energy and blood flow to the eyes and also make your eye muscles more flexible to maintain optimal vision. Regular eye exercises improve focus and also combat eye strain.

Exercise 1: At an arm’s length hold a pencil and focus on it. Bring it closer to your nose slowly and then move it far away from your vision until you lose focus. Repeat this exercise about 10 times a day.

Exercise 2: Roll your eyes in the clockwise direction for a few seconds, and then roll them anti-clockwise for a few seconds. Blink your eyes in between each set, repeat four or five times.

Exercise 3: Concentrate your vision on a distant object for a while. Look at the moon without straining your eyes and focus on it for three to five minutes. The same exercise can be done with some other object as well but the process will remain the same.

Exercise 4: Without squeezing your eyes shut, try eyelid flapping, blink your eyes 20 to 30 times rapidly and repeatedly. Finally, close your eyes and let them rest. Do this twice daily.

NATURAL REMEDIES

Few natural remedies are beneficial for the eyes, these methods help to flex the ciliary muscles and eye lens.

Sunning: Breath deeply and allow the sun to shine directly on your closed eyelids. Followed by palming, do this once daily for a few minutes.

Palming: To generate heat rub your palms together and then gently cup your palms over your closed eyes without applying pressure on the eyes. Make sure to cover your eyes properly. While visualizing a pleasant scene do this several times a day.

FOODS

Foods can improve your vision as well.

Carrots: They are loaded with antioxidants, beta-carotene and vitamin A. According to many studies, consuming carrots can prevent deterioration of eyesight and can also improve night vision in people. Carrots also help prevent two major causes of eyesight problems, oxidative damage and inflammation.

Spinach: It is rich in minerals like iron and zinc, phytonutrients like lutein and zeaxanthin, vitamins E, A, B, and C. Spinach also have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Hence, including an adequate amount of spinach in your daily diet can help prevent cataracts and macular degeneration. Spinach can also keep the corneas healthy because it contains zinc.

Whole grains: They help to protect the eyes from inflammation and oxidative damage. Whole grains contain two main eye health-promoting nutrients, Zinc and vitamin E.

