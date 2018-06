Albinism is a genetic condition that is congenital. Apart from other health problems, it also causes various eye conditions. ‘Vision is always affected by albinism,’ said Dr Kiran Godse, Consultant Dermatologist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi. Albinism is characterized by a defect in the production of melanin in the body- normally in the skin and hair. People with albinism lack melanin in their skin; they’re at increased risk of getting sunburn and Skin Cancer. ‘Albinism is a congenital disorder and results in a partial or complete lack of pigment, affecting the person’s skin, eyes, and hair. People with albinism usually have light color skin, hair and impaired vision. However, the skin and hair color of each individual with albinism varies, depending upon the amount of pigment present,’ added Dr Godse. There are two kinds of albinism- Ocular and Oculocutaneous. Of these, Ocular or the one affecting the eyes is more common.

Apart from the disease itself, there are about 7 eye conditions that can occur to someone with albinism. The changes to eye function can include:

Nystagmus – eyes move rapidly and uncontrollably back and forth.

Strabismus – eyes do not function in unison.

Amblyopia – also referred to as a “lazy eye”.

Extreme nearsightedness or farsightedness.

Optic nerve Hypoplasia – underdeveloped optic nerve.

Optic nerve misrouting – nerve signals from the Retina to the Brain follow unusual nerve routes.

Astigmatism – Abnormal inflexibility of the front surface of the eye or lens causing blurred vision.

