Though monsoon brings respite from heat, it also invites a lot of eye problems. In the rainy season, our peepers are highly susceptible to allergies and infections which can give us a tough time since the air becomes a commuting medium for the bacterias and viruses which wreck havoc on eyes. So, even a little carelessness towards personal hygiene can result into eye problems.

Dr Harshvardhan Ghorpade, Cornea, Cataract and Refractive Surgeon at Department of Visual Sciences, Hiranandani Hospital explains, “During monsoon, common eye infections are viral bacterial conjunctivitis, eye allergies, fungal and bacterial corneal ulcers, dengue eye disease, microsporidial corneal infections and contact lens related infections.”

Dr Harshvardhan Ghorpade lists out care tips to keep your eyes as healthy as possible.

What to do?

Prevention is the best treatment. But if the eye infections or allergy occurs, then visit an eye specialist and give priority to the treatment prescribed; early rigorous treatment avoids further complications.

Avoid spread of infection by taking due precautions, especially washing of hands with soap or use sanitizer frequently.

Treat Dengue rigorously and report eye related complaints immediately.

Treat contact lens related infections thoroughly with antibiotics, as prescribed by your eye specialist.

Clean your eyewear from time to time.

Avoid sharing your makeup and use a waterproof eye makeup.

As per Dr Harshvardhan Ghorpade, “Avoid cleaning eyes with contaminated water, maintain contact lens hygiene and avoid swimming with contact lenses. One shouldn’t use tap water to clean eyes. Wash hands with soap and use sanitizer frequently and use boiled cooled water to clean eyes if you have an eye infection. Treat eye trauma or lodging of foreign bodies in the eye immediately, by visiting an eye specialist, don’t self-prescribe or use over the counter preparations.”

