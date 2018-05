Sex education is an important part of today’s curriculum. In the past few years the importance of teaching concepts such as mensuration and sex has become magnificent. The foundation of any learning things should be laid in the school itself. Schools become the best platform for knowledge, guidance and exchange of information, curiosity clarification and reassurance. This then sets the right tempo for gender sensitivity, tolerance, understanding and empathy, going beyond just the curriculum of science and humanities.

Read: Here’s why Indian boys and men should know about menstruation.



Dr Fabian Almeida, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan says, ‘Schools have started taking baby steps towards increasing awareness about such issues amongst the students, at a relevantly earlier age than before, but the exercise needs to percolate into all the schools, both rural and urban, to reach its complete success. This surely ensures a brighter and better tomorrow.’

Separating girls while discussing these topics, completely negates the purpose as it sends out a message that these are the things only girls need to know about. Dr Manjiri Mehta, Consultant Gynecologist, Obstetrician & Laparoscopic Surgeon, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi said, ‘Schools can do a great job while educating girls and boys about menstruation. Schools can also have interactive sessions with doctors, psychologists and counsellors to educate young minds and prime them to be compassionate human beings.’ Also read: It is very important for the boys to know about menstrual cycle through proper channels.

However, all of this doesn’t necessarily seem to be happening even today, argues Dr Priyanka Mahajan, practicing psychiatrist from Mumbai. ‘Unfortunately not many schools are still open about the same. Though schools have started imparting sex education to kids but this aspect is still not that discussed as it should be.’

Image Source: Shutterstock