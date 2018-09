Just like any other health condition, it is important to understand the cause of your back pain to ensure you get the right treatment. Your spine is a complex structure made up of 4 parts -Bones, discs, nerves and soft tissue (muscle). The muscle tissue carries 70% of body weight while bones carry 30%. When there is damage to any of these 4 parts, you may experience pain.

Here are 11 common causes of back pain:

Muscle strain or sprain or weaknesses: Repeated microtrauma due to strenuous bending, twisting or lifting activities can cause muscle strain or sprain at your back. Metabolic changes: Deficiency of nutrients like vitamin D, Calcium can allow wear and tear of spine structures which causes pain. Discogenic pain: The disc is that part of the spine which absorbs shock and mechanical friction between the two bones. Excess pressure on the disc can cause it to bulge or rupture leading to severe pain. Postural strain: Prolonged postures with relatively fewer breaks and physical activity can lead to pain in the back. Degenerative disc: Degeneration of discs in between your vertebrae can put added stress on your spine, causing you pain. Arthritis: There are many arthritic conditions which affect the bones of spine along with the soft tissue structures supporting the spine which leads to pain. Osteoporosis: Osteoporosis causes weakening of bones which can lead to back pain and often cause fracture in the spine if left undetected. Stenosis: Narrowing of the canal through which your spinal cord passes can lead to back and leg pain. Antenatal and postnatal period: Pain during antenatal and postnatal period occurs due to extreme structural and hormonal changes in the muscles around your pelvis and abdomen during a regular pregnancy. These changes can lead to added stress over the structures of the spine, causing pain. Nerve impingement: Back pain can happen due to pinching of nerve that arises from spinal cord and supplies your legs. This can occur due to disc pressure, bone changes or other soft tissue changes in your back. Infection and Tumors: Infections like tuberculosis, osteomyelitis in the bones of spine can lead to back pain. Tumors in and around the spine can also lead to back pain.

Sometimes these pains might be associated with soreness or tenderness, pain radiating down to the arms or legs, tingling, numbness or weaknesses. If other symptoms such as problems with walking, balance, coordination or bowel bladder control amongst others are noticed, medical attention from a spine specialist must be sought immediately.

(inputs by Dr Swetha Wadhwa, QI Spine Clinic)