Prevalence of pediatric / Childhood eye diseases is a cause of concern to the rising India as it affect the bright future of the child with vision problems. Reasons for the problem may be varied but having the child eye screening done at least once in a year is a must.

EYE AND CHILD

Human have five senses of which eye is the most important to communicate with surroundings. At birth almost all the neurons that are ever present will be formed. However, neurons continue to grow for few years after birth. So its important to detect and treat early.

COMMON EYE DISORDERS IN A CHILD:

Refractive errors, watering, lazy eye, squinting, night blindness, cataract, glaucoma, colour blindness, trauma, allergies, infections.

REFRACTIVE ERRORS:

Ø myopia- short sightedness

Ø Hyperopia-long sightedness

Ø Astigmatism

SQUINT : outward or inward or vertical deviations.

Warning signs in a child

Ø Unable to copy from black board

Ø Eyes watering all the time

Ø Sensitive to light

Ø White colour on black portion of eye

Ø Redness

Ø Crossed eyes

Ø Constant rubbing

Ø Tilted head

Ø Eyelids tending to droop.

DO’S :

Ø Balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains

Ø Read and write in good lighting conditions,

Ø Exercise,

Ø Outdoor games

Consult doctor immediately if any problem

DON’TS:

Ø Don’t rub eyes when exposed to dust

Ø Self medication

Ø Long hours on TV and gadgets

Ø Caution during holi, diwali etc

AMBLYOPIA:

Ø Decreased visual acuity in one or both eyes… called lazy eye

Ø Occurs during visual immaturity

Ø Early detection and treatment is ideal goal

Ø Age more sensitive 2-3 years of life.

Treatment:

Ø Eliminate obstacle to vision

Ø Correct refractive error

Ø Force use of poorer eye by limiting use of better eye.

Read: Why yoga is great for your eyes!

by Dr.Y.Vamshidhar Sr.Consultant–Paediatric Eye care, MaxiVision super specialty eye hospital – Hyderabad

Image source: Shutterstock