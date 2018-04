The World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year to spread global health awareness. Whether you are a student learning something new every day or a professional ruling the industry, a full-time mom or the family’s primary source of income, your heart is at the core of your lifestyle and it is imperative you take care of it.

The underlying theme of this World Health Day is “Health for All”. While everyone like to have a healthy lifestyle and mostly all are aware of the ways to achieve it, one only realizes how difficult it is to follow all those practices in the practical world. With deadlines at work, dining outs, late nights, and early mornings it’s easy to miss out on your health.

While there is no alternative to a healthy lifestyle, that includes a healthy diet, regular exercise and a proper work-life balance, an insurance plan only ensures a peace of mind, knowing that in case of a medical emergency, one is financially prepared. According to WHO, even today, at least half the world does not have access to essential services because treatment to diseases become inaccessible due to the inability to afford the expenses.

At Aviva, we feel it’s never too late to begin. The purpose of heart care insurance plan is to help you meet expenses for hospital care because as medical treatment progresses, health care costs also increase. Heart care insurance policy protects you and your family financially in an event of an unexpected serious heart ailment, which could be very expensive and detrimental, particularly if you are the primary wage-earner. In addition, you are more likely to get routine and preventive care if you have heart care insurance coverage making a healthy lifestyle easily accessible to all.

India has a distinction of being known as the heart disease capital of the world and Indians are genetically predisposed to develop heart diseases. This coupled with a sedentary lifestyle and stress only makes us even more prone to heart ailments which make a huge dent in their pockets due to rising health care costs. With the fast-paced life, incessant pressures of work and family responsibilities, on this World Health Day, gift yourself a heart care insurance cover, an ultimate gesture towards a healthy lifestyle. This is where Aviva Heart Care plan provides coverage against 19 mild, moderate, and severe cardiovascular conditions, and procedures and allows lump-sum pay-out irrespective of the cost of treatment. The policy has also options to restore policy benefits once the basic sum assured is exhausted for severe category conditions.

Aviva Life Insurance is committed to helping people lead a healthy life. Aviva Life Insurance have conceptualized – ‘Aviva Heart Care’ – to help people achieve their healthy heart goals, and also encourage them to make health a priority for themselves and their spouses. And with the right planning and coverage, you can have a positive impact on your family and secure your financial future.

People are striving towards getting fitter, but what’s lacking is financial preparedness for medical emergencies. Cases of serious ailments such as cardiac related diseases can burn a large hole in your pocket. How about insuring your heart and ensuring a peace of mind knowing that your spouse and your heart is well protected and taken care of, this World Health day?

