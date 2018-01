Haemorrhoids are nothing but enlarged veins that are inside and outside your anal canal and it can certainly be unpleasant if anything is irritating your haemorrhoids or causing them to flare-up. So preventing complications of haemorrhoids is extremely important. According to Dr. Manish Pense, these everyday things can make your haemorrhoids symptomatic.

1. You sit too long in the toilet: Toilet time could be the only time you scroll through Facebook but hemorrhoids tend to become symptomatic when you increase the downward pressure. The way you sit on the porcelain throne has a large role to play here. The longer you sit the more blood pools down in the veins, and the gravity creates more pressure leading to inflammation.

2. You push too hard: Your haemorrhoids can become a problem when you strain. Trying to push the stool out can overstrain you’re your veins enough to damage the vein’s surface and make you bleed. Pushing too hard can also push an internal haemorrhoid out.

3. You wait too long to poop: Removing water from the faecal matter is one of the major functions of the colon. But if you hold in your poop, the colon will continue its water removal mechanism making the stool firmer. The hard stool can cause tears and fissures making the stool easily exposed. The haemorrhoids become symptomatic when you add strain in here. These 6 yoga poses will help you deal with haemorrhoids.

4. You do not get enough fibre and fibre: Your poop should ideally be soft and easy to pass and a fibre-rich diet can help you get there. Also, drink a lot of water as water speeds up the process by keeping your intestines smooth and flexible.

5. You squat too quickly or too heavily: Your haemorrhoids can also become symptomatic when you aim to do all the squats in a day. The sudden pressure you put can sometimes hurt the veins. Here are 5 common signs and symptoms of piles you should be aware of.

Image source: Shutterstock Images