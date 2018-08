The government of India has pledged to end viral Hepatitis by 2030. In the same view, it has launched the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme. Under this programme, free drugs and diagnostics for hepatitis B and C will also be offered. The initiative aims to reduce morbidity and mortality due to the disease apart from preventive and promotive interventions, collaboration with different ministries, increasing access to testing and treatment facilities apart from building capacities up to sub-district level.

Viral hepatitis is a major public health challenge in India and affects about 40 million individuals. According to the WHO, deaths due to viral hepatitis are much more than those due to AIDS and tuberculosis. Viral hepatitis is either transmitted through contaminated food or water (A, E) or via blood and body fluids (B, C).

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Dr KK Aggarwal, President, HCFI said, “Viral hepatitis and HIV co-infection is a common problem and challenge to the treating clinician. People with HIV who are co-infected with hepatitis B virus (HBV) or hepatitis C virus (HCV) are at increased risk for serious, life-threatening health complications. All people living with HIV should be tested for Hepatitis B and C infections as well.HIV, HBV, and HCV have similar routes of transmission. They spread by contact with infected body fluids such as blood, semen and vaginal fluid, or from a mother to her baby during pregnancy or delivery. Due to these shared routes of transmission, people at risk for HIV infection are also at risk for HBV or HCV infection. Of these, HIB is more infectious.”

Adding further, Dr Aggarwal who is also the Group Editor-in-Chief of IJCP said, “Urgent hospitalization may be required only in cases of acute liver failure in acute viral hepatitis. One may also need intensive treatment and liver transplant. There is a need for urgent and immediate action against this deadly condition as also raising awareness about its symptoms. It is also important to complete the vaccine regimen failing which the complications can exacerbate.”

