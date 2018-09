before you hit the panic button, remember that just like your other body parts, your penis too can get dry, cracked, and itchy © Shutterstock

It’s hard work owning a pair down there. Every day there is some new health news that comes up and concerns you. And when you look at your penis and see a rash or feel an uncomfortable sensation, it’s natural to start freaking out. But before you hit the panic button, remember that just like your other body parts, your penis too can get dry, cracked, and itchy.

Here are a few potential causes of your irritation, and guess what, most of them are totally harmless and easy to fix.

Fragrant soap: Yes, we know that you love your favourite brand of soap. But if you’re using a scented soap, it may be doing you, and the little you, some harm. Experts believe that fragrant soaps can be irritant to skin. And especially to the extra sensitive skin down there. If you notice that your soap is drying out skin elsewhere, switch to a softer, milder, fragrance-free soap.

Condom: You don’t need to ditch the condom here! But if you have a sensitive skin, be careful of the products you use. Certain condom materials do have harsh effects on the skin. If latex is giving you irritation, then you might have allergy to latex. And if alcohol-based lubes are causing it, then switch to water-based materials. Instead of latex, look for polyurethane or polyisoprene.

Excessive self-love: Don’t get us wrong. Masturbation is great for you and has a lot of health benefits. But if you’re doing it way too often, like 5-6 times a day, then you could be irritating the skin. The solution is simple: take a break! Just put the little boy on hold for some time and let the skin heal.

Eczema: True that the penis stays tucked away for the majority of the day, but that doesn’t make it immune to skin problems. You could be vulnerable to psoriasis and eczema, and more too if you’re already prone to these conditions. If you see rashes and itchiness on the skin, like you notice it behind your knees, then go see a dermatologist and get rid of it once and for all.

Underwear: Let’s get real, swamp penis does happen. And particularly in the summer months, when sweat and moisture tend to collect more on your body parts. Experts say that moist and dark places are ideal environments for bacteria and fungus to grow and cause itching. If you are experiencing chronic irritation, you should switch your tight underwear with the boxers and allow some breathing space down there.